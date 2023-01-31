Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
NBC San Diego
One of Jeff Bezos' Secrets to Success: The Boss Should Always Talk Last in Meetings
If you ever find yourself taking a meeting with Jeff Bezos, don't expect the billionaire Amazon founder to speak first. Before Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he made a practice of letting his employees speak first. Now, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — the founder of Santa Monica, California-based aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — says it's one of the most important business lessons she's picked up from him since the pair started dating a few years ago.
NBC San Diego
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
NBC San Diego
Trian Presses Disney to Replace Board Member Michael Froman With Nelson Peltz
Activist investor Trian sent another letter to Disney, pushing for the removal of a board member in favor of instituting Nelson Peltz, as the proxy battle between the two heats up. Trian is pushing for votes to put Peltz on the board and remove Michael Froman, according to a Thursday...
NBC San Diego
How the End of Netflix Password Sharing Will Change the Way Families Watch, Especially the Ones With College-Age Children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
NBC San Diego
Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC San Diego
‘De-influencing' Is Going Viral. What Does This Mean for the Future of Influencers?
Scroll through social media, and you'll see influencers throwing products at you left and right. There's TikTok’s newest “It Girl” Alix Earle posting her "Get Ready With Me" videos. And major beauty brands sponsoring influencer trips, including Tarte's recent #TrippingwithTarte excursion to Dubai. GWI, an audience targeting...
Comments / 0