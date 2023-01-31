ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

One of Jeff Bezos' Secrets to Success: The Boss Should Always Talk Last in Meetings

If you ever find yourself taking a meeting with Jeff Bezos, don't expect the billionaire Amazon founder to speak first. Before Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he made a practice of letting his employees speak first. Now, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — the founder of Santa Monica, California-based aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — says it's one of the most important business lessons she's picked up from him since the pair started dating a few years ago.
NBC San Diego

Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet

Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
NBC San Diego

Trian Presses Disney to Replace Board Member Michael Froman With Nelson Peltz

Activist investor Trian sent another letter to Disney, pushing for the removal of a board member in favor of instituting Nelson Peltz, as the proxy battle between the two heats up. Trian is pushing for votes to put Peltz on the board and remove Michael Froman, according to a Thursday...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
NBC San Diego

Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money

In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC San Diego

‘De-influencing' Is Going Viral. What Does This Mean for the Future of Influencers?

Scroll through social media, and you'll see influencers throwing products at you left and right. There's TikTok’s newest “It Girl” Alix Earle posting her "Get Ready With Me" videos. And major beauty brands sponsoring influencer trips, including Tarte's recent #TrippingwithTarte excursion to Dubai. GWI, an audience targeting...

