Illinois State

Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team

The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić's Fit with Mavericks Questioned by Fans After Massive Trade

The Dallas Mavericks made waves Sunday by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to pair alongside young phenom Luka Dončić. However, the deal raises questions as to how the new star duo will fit together on the court. Dončić ranks second in the NBA in usage rate and has been the focal point of the Mavs offense since he joined the league in 2018. Irving is also a player that is used to having the ball in his hands, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to playing alongside the ball-dominant Dončić.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions After Kyrie Irving's Reported Trade to Mavericks from Nets

The Dallas Mavericks have reshaped the 2022-23 NBA season after acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Brooklyn will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks in return for the All-Star point guard and Markieff Morris. The...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest

Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Bleacher Report

Report: Nets' Joe Tsai Didn't Want to Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers Prior to Mavs Deal

Kyrie Irving reportedly wanted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. And Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai didn't want to help make that happen. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "one of the presumed objectives" for Tsai was to move Irving somewhere other than "his preferred destination" of the Purple and Gold. That is what ultimately happened, as they traded the eight-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit

The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavericks Gave 'No Assurances' of New Contract After Trade

Kyrie Irving "has no assurances of a subsequent contract" from the Dallas Mavericks following his reported trade to the team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Mavericks are acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Irving is...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Grading Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Trade

Roughly 48 hours after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, news broke that he'd been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks to play with Luka Dončić. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania was the first to report:. Given Irving's history (injuries and otherwise), it feels like...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade

And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC

