Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić's Fit with Mavericks Questioned by Fans After Massive Trade
The Dallas Mavericks made waves Sunday by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to pair alongside young phenom Luka Dončić. However, the deal raises questions as to how the new star duo will fit together on the court. Dončić ranks second in the NBA in usage rate and has been the focal point of the Mavs offense since he joined the league in 2018. Irving is also a player that is used to having the ball in his hands, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to playing alongside the ball-dominant Dončić.
3 Instant Reactions After Kyrie Irving's Reported Trade to Mavericks from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks have reshaped the 2022-23 NBA season after acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Brooklyn will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks in return for the All-Star point guard and Markieff Morris. The...
Dwight Howard to Headline Taiwan League's 1st-Ever All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest
Former NBA center Dwight Howard is not only an All-Star in the T1 League in Taiwan, but he will take part in the league's three-point contest, via BasketNews. Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in November and has thrived with averages of 23.4 points and 13.0 rebounds. The T1 League, which was founded in 2021, will hold its first All-Star Game this year, and Howard received the most fan votes to captain Team Infinity against Team Beyond.
Report: Nets' Joe Tsai Didn't Want to Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers Prior to Mavs Deal
Kyrie Irving reportedly wanted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. And Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai didn't want to help make that happen. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "one of the presumed objectives" for Tsai was to move Irving somewhere other than "his preferred destination" of the Purple and Gold. That is what ultimately happened, as they traded the eight-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Shams: Suns Expected to Be 'Incredibly Active' at Deadline After Failed Kyrie Pursuit
The Phoenix Suns didn't land Kyrie Irving, but that reportedly won't stop them from being aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. "The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, noting Mat Ishbia is taking over and "expected to be a resourceful, open-minded" new governor.
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavericks Gave 'No Assurances' of New Contract After Trade
Kyrie Irving "has no assurances of a subsequent contract" from the Dallas Mavericks following his reported trade to the team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the Mavericks are acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Irving is...
Nets Rumors: Raptors, BK Have Discussed 'Subsequent' Trade After Kyrie Irving Deal
The Brooklyn Nets may not be done dealing even after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. "In their conversations on Kyrie Irving, members of the organization also touched base with Toronto about a subsequent deal," Ian Begley of SNY reported. His comments came after Shams Charania of The Athletic...
Lakers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Kyrie Irving Trade Happens by NBA Deadline Due to Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unlikely to acquire Kyrie Irving before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported there is "pessimism" Irving winds up in Los Angeles because the organization is hesitant to sign him to a long-term max contract extension. Irving pushed for...
Grading Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Trade
Roughly 48 hours after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, news broke that he'd been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks to play with Luka Dončić. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania was the first to report:. Given Irving's history (injuries and otherwise), it feels like...
Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade
And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a move, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
Lakers' Loss to Struggling Pelicans Has Fans Furious as LeBron James Chases Record
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night 131-126 at Smoothie King Center in the final game of their Eastern Conference road trip to drop to 25-29 on the season. It was a tough break for the Purple and Gold, which entered halftime with a...
Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks from Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Picks, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package including Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple draft picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal:. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported details of offers Brooklyn received from the Los Angeles Lakers...
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
