The Dallas Mavericks made waves Sunday by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets to pair alongside young phenom Luka Dončić. However, the deal raises questions as to how the new star duo will fit together on the court. Dončić ranks second in the NBA in usage rate and has been the focal point of the Mavs offense since he joined the league in 2018. Irving is also a player that is used to having the ball in his hands, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to playing alongside the ball-dominant Dončić.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO