Read full article on original website
Related
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships
The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
Navigating the Boundaries of Other Relationships to Avoid Emotionally Cheating
If you have to ask yourself the question, “am I having an emotional affair?,” you probably are. That’s because, if you were truly being honest with yourself, you wouldn’t even question if what you were doing was okay. You would just know it.
My Uncle saw his girlfriend talking to another man. This is how he handled the confrontation (Opinion)
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Back when my uncle was a young man, he was in love with a certain woman. My grandmother did not approve of this woman because of the ways she interacted in society. Being from the old school, my grandmother was of the opinion that women should be seen and not heard too much of.
Dear Abby 1/25/23: Woman wants a relationship with a happily married couple
DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
When I realized how much we spent on my dad in a nursing home, I looked into claiming him as a dependent
Adults can be claimed as dependents if their income is low and you support them financially, but the rules are pretty specific.
Opinion: Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
The 8 traits that can help you identify a narcissist, according to experts
Like "psycho" and "sociopath," the term "narcissist" gets thrown around a lot, typically as a casual, insulting diagnosis. Despite this, the term has a clear clear clinical definition. Celebrities ranging from former president Donald Trump to pop star Kanye West have been described as narcissists, both in media and by their friends and family. Mass public reactions to events like the war in Ukraine have been characterized as narcissistic; individuals who are attracted to other narcissists, such as cult leaders, have been categorized as having "narcissism by proxy."
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible
An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
These Are the Top 3 Red Flags In Relationships
Listen up! Don't ignore these 3 main red flags in any relationship:
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway
Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
boldsky.com
Large Age Gap In Relationship? Things To Remember To Bridge The Gap
Even though people accept and understand today that love can present itself in many forms or ways, still when it comes to romantic relationships with large age gaps, social disapproval follows immediately and often raises eyebrows. Age preferences for partners can stem from numerous reasons such as the availability of...
Comments / 1