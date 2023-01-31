ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dorothy Writes

Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
Tara Blair Ball

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
Hinton News

Dear Abby 1/25/23: Woman wants a relationship with a happily married couple

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
Dorothy Writes

Understanding How Narcissists Think

Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Salon

The 8 traits that can help you identify a narcissist, according to experts

Like "psycho" and "sociopath," the term "narcissist" gets thrown around a lot, typically as a casual, insulting diagnosis. Despite this, the term has a clear clear clinical definition. Celebrities ranging from former president Donald Trump to pop star Kanye West have been described as narcissists, both in media and by their friends and family. Mass public reactions to events like the war in Ukraine have been characterized as narcissistic; individuals who are attracted to other narcissists, such as cult leaders, have been categorized as having "narcissism by proxy."
psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible

An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
boldsky.com

Large Age Gap In Relationship? Things To Remember To Bridge The Gap

Even though people accept and understand today that love can present itself in many forms or ways, still when it comes to romantic relationships with large age gaps, social disapproval follows immediately and often raises eyebrows. Age preferences for partners can stem from numerous reasons such as the availability of...

