Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Athlon Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year

Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video.  According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon

Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
DALLAS, TX

