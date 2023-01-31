Read full article on original website
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Woman Slides in Jalen Hurts’ DMs, Ends Up Becoming His Agent, Making Her First Black Woman to Represent an NFL Player in Super Bowl
Nicole Lynn decided she would take a shot in the dark and DM NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts to request a meeting about his football career. The result ended up working in her favor and has made her the first Black woman to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl.
Chiefs fan starts petition to have Donna Kelce do honorary coin toss at Super Bowl LVII
Fan wants the mother of the Chiefs and Eagles star players to be chosen for the honorary coin toss.
Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills
As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
Tom Brady Was Reportedly Only Considering 1 Team Next Year
Tom Brady made the tough decision to retire from the NFL this Wednesday. He shared this news with his fans in an emotional video. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there wouldn't have been a free agency frenzy for Brady if he returned for another season. That's because he was only ...
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
gamblingnews.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss
Micah Parsons and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be apart of some fantastic NFC East battles in their careers. However, Twitter is battlefield for now.... The post Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss appeared first on Outsider.
Deadspin
Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon
Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes there will never be another QB like Brady
Let's take a time machine back to 2000. Boy bands are everywhere, flip phones are the best technology, your movie night consists of a trip at Blockbuster and a little known quarterback named Tom Brady has yet to throw an NFL pass. Flash forward 23 years and that player that fell to the sixth round is now arguably the greatest to ever do it.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
