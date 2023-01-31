Trumpy Knicks Owner Taps Hope Hicks for PR Clean-Up

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan, who cant seem to stay out of the news lately, has been utilizing Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks for PR advice, the New York Daily News reports. The CEO of Madison Square Garden reemerged in the spotlight recently over his use of facial-recognition technology to identify and keep his critics and legal enemies from attending games. Dolan, a fervent Trump supporter, bumped heads with the state’s liquor authority over his actions and threatened a “dry night” last week. It’s not clear if Hicks was already on board by then, but the 34-year-old is no stranger to cleaning up after a messy boss.

Read it at New York Daily News