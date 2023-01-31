ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trumpy Knicks Owner Taps Hope Hicks for PR Clean-Up

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLoXn_0kXlXiO800
Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan, who cant seem to stay out of the news lately, has been utilizing Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks for PR advice, the New York Daily News reports. The CEO of Madison Square Garden reemerged in the spotlight recently over his use of facial-recognition technology to identify and keep his critics and legal enemies from attending games. Dolan, a fervent Trump supporter, bumped heads with the state’s liquor authority over his actions and threatened a “dry night” last week. It’s not clear if Hicks was already on board by then, but the 34-year-old is no stranger to cleaning up after a messy boss.

Read it at New York Daily News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the cash pile he needs to bankroll his business activity, as well as fund a lavish lifestyle and maintain his image of excess—an emperor atop a golden toilet.How big is that cash pile, exactly?Accountants caution...
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Donald Trump throws tantrum as Manhattan D.A. convenes grand jury for new case on Stormy Daniels

Former President and current investigation subject Donald Trump went off on his sad little live journal (aka TruthSocial) about Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s decision to present evidence to a special grand jury about the $130,000 Trump paid adult film star Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) one month before the 2016 presidential election, allegedly to keep her quiet about their affair. The crux of the case is whether the payment was in violation of campaign finance laws. Testimony began Monday, Jan. 30.
MANHATTAN, NY
102.5 The Bone

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
MANHATTAN, NY
abovethelaw.com

Trump Alleges Conspiracy To Collate And Cobble By Bob Woodward And Publisher Simon & Schuster

Fresh off getting slapped with a million dollars in sanctions for filing garbage civil tort suits, Donald Trump, the OG vexatious litigant, is back for another round. This time, he’s taking a run at reporter Bob Woodward, as well as his publisher Simon & Schuster, and S&S’s parent company Paramount, demanding $50 million from the publication of recorded interviews the reporter conducted between December of 2019 and August of 2020. Naturally the case was filed in the Northern District of Florida, where none of the parties reside.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Top Economic Adviser Is Out

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council and a top White House adviser, is exiting his role, President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday. Deese—who The New York Times said was commuting to D.C. from New England and whose exit was reportedly “long planned”—was “critical” to getting the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and more of Biden’s economic agenda passed, Biden said. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth,” Biden said in his statement. Deese’s departure comes as the debt ceiling debacle enters a time crunch, and Biden didn’t offer information on a successor or when Deese would head out.Read it at Axios
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy