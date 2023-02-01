ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Youth Being Extorted On Social Media, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBVzy_0kXlXbD300

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning parents of a group that is targeting youth on social media for suggestive photos and then blackmailing them for cash.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into multiple cases of local youths being extorted via social media over the past week, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Watterson said the extortion begins when the perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media, then at some point asks the child to share explicit photos of themselves.

Once the photos are shared they then blackmail the child by telling them that the photos will be posted/shared with others unless money is paid, Watterson said.

In some cases, the perpetrator asks for the money in the form of gift cards, because they know that many kids still have unspent cards from Christmas, and using them is less likely to alert parents and other authority figures.

Watterson said so far the Sheriff’s Office has one case in which the perpetrator did in fact post the explicit photos of the child after not receiving the money that they demanded.

If anyone has any information about these cases, thinks they may be a victim, or knows someone who may be a victim they are urged to contact Detective J. Cohen at 845-486-3820 or via email at jcohen@dutchessny.gov .

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com http://dcsotips@gmail.com , and all information will be kept confidential.

Finally, the Sheriff’s Office would like to ask that parents and caregivers make their children aware of these incidents and reinforce the best ways for them to stay safe while using the internet and social media. Watterson said.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police question victim suffering from possible lead-induced amnesia

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police began an investigation into a report of a Saturday night shooting after a 27-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial reports indicated that the shooting took place in the vicinity of King Street Park near Mansion Street and Innis Avenue.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home

The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims

A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
BETHEL, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism

A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $421K from Monroe fire company

A former fire treasurer in Monroe has pleaded guilty to grand larceny for stealing more than $400,000 from the company he volunteered for. Ian Harriton will now have to repay $421,000 that he admitted to taking from the Lakeside Fire Company as part of a plea deal reached last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
471K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy