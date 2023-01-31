Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Offing for Linde (LIN) in Q4 Earnings?
LIN - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94, owing to increased prices and volumes across all end markets, except for healthcare.
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Healthpeak (PEAK) This Earnings Season?
PEAK - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. The quarterly results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT)...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
MRCY - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter, wherein both the top line and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The aerospace and defense tech firm's non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents and came in below the company’s guidance range of 31-36 cents. The bottom line declined 33.3% year over year, mainly due to increased costs and higher interest expenses.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q4 Earnings?
SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, before market open. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 37.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Sales Beat
OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected earnings across the Access Equipment, Defense and Fire & Emergency segments. The bottom line, however, rocketed 344% from the 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Leggett (LEG) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
LEG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and net sales. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1% but decreased 26.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s net sales topped the consensus mark by 5.1% but declined 2% from the prior-year level.
Zacks.com
IHS Holding (IHS) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $8.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.2% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
DNLI - Free Report) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $32.67. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about...
Zacks.com
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock?
GOOD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +69.7%.
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Eaton (ETN) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ETN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. The power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.27% in the trailing four quarters, on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results....
Comments / 0