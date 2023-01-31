MRCY - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter, wherein both the top line and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The aerospace and defense tech firm's non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents and came in below the company’s guidance range of 31-36 cents. The bottom line declined 33.3% year over year, mainly due to increased costs and higher interest expenses.

5 HOURS AGO