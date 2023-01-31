Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain's big Houston cancellation heats up week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location. Construction costs and other issues scuttled the restaurant's plans.2. Creative Heights burger joint quietly shutters after more than a decade. Fans of Sticky Monkey burgers and Buffalo fries will have to drive to Pearland or Galveston to satisfy their cravings.3. Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location. The restaurant serves the same updated menu as the recently-renovated River Oaks location.4. Thriving drive-thru salad restaurant freshens up Houston with first outpost and more on the way. The Arizona-based restaurant's first three Houston-area locations are opening this month.5. Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion. At the time of its opening, the building was considered the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
Round Top's gypsy sisters of 'World's Finest Junk' share Texas-chic trends ahead of big Houston show
Texas natives Amie and Jolie Sikes, known as the Junk Gypsies, have been carving a niche in the fashion and home decor space for over two decades. The pair, who live in Round Top, are known for their Texas flair and for transforming antique pieces into treasured finds. Over the years, the Junk Gypsies have turned their love of Texas and antique finds into television and digital shows for HGTV, a line for Pottery Barn Teen, as well as a line of clothing, boots, and jewelry that is available in over 300 independent retailers across the U.S. and in their...
Houston soars in new list of best U.S. cities for family-friendly vacations
Houstonians looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own city. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Houston scored No. 8 in the top 10 Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations.200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Houston was classified as the third safest city for kid-friendly vacations, and earned the No. 6 spot in the category of “getting around” or ease of transportation.In the category of most amusement and theme parks, Houston ranked No. 5 in a...
'80s heartthrob Bryan Adams heads to Houston with Jett-setting rock icon for 2023 tour stop
Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, who's been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for four decades, is coming to the Houston area — and he's bringing along a very special guest. Adams is teaming up with rock 'n' roll icons Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for his "So Happy It Hurts Tour," stopping at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre on June 28.The U.S. tour kicks off on June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and ends August 3 with a show in Seattle. He'll visit just two Texas cities - Fort Worth and Sugar Land, outside Houston, for a show at Smart Financial...
Score a winning Super Bowl party with diverse dishes and cocktails to go from these top Houston restaurants
On Sunday, February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles being a two-point and a relatively high-predicted point total of 49.5, the game should be both close and high scoring, which is to say, highly entertaining.Such a game deserves worthy party snacks. Instead of opting for pizza or wings from national chains, why not let some top Houston restaurants help cater the feast. The list below includes plenty of places selling wings, gumbo, sandwich trays, and more. Better Luck Tomorrow The acclaimed Heights bar and restaurant is offering...
Thriving drive-thru salad restaurant freshens up Houston with first outpost and more on the way
A restaurant that sells salads via drive-thru has arrived in Houston. Salad and Go will open its first Houston-area location in Katy (5200 FM 1463) this Friday, February 3. The Katy outpost will be followed by locations in Richmond (19110 West Bellfort Blvd.) on February 17 and League City (2590 E League City Parkway) on February 22. Salad and Go chose these location because they’re in rapidly growing areas, according to a release. Founded in Arizona in 2013 by husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis, Salad and Go serves salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup along with beverages such as lemonade,...
Beyoncé adds second Houston date to highly anticipated world tour due to massive surge in ticket demand
Houston Beyoncé fans, rejoice: Queen Bey has added another show to her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. As CultureMap previously reported, Beyoncé is returning to her hometown in a show originally planned for September 23 at NRG Stadium. Now, due to surge in ticket demand, a second show at NRG has been added for the following day on September 24. This comes as tour organizers have added seven new dates to the North American leg of the tour, based on Beyhive buzz.According to LiveNation, fan demand for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour now exceeds the number of available tickets by more...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for February
The Beatles coined the phrase "can't buy me love," but they probably weren't shopping for a discerning partner on the year's most romantic holiday. Those looking forward to Valentine's Day and shopping to create a special day of romantic bliss won't be alone. It turns out that most of us will be buying for the special people in our lives. According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, shoppers are predicted to spend a staggering $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year – one the highest spending years on record.To ease the shopping pressure and increase the...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend gets jazzed up with the Broadway smash Chicago — starring a familiar Houston face — while Cirque du Soleil dazzles under the big top. Yet another cirque makes a splash with performances in 35,000 gallons of water.A star-studded art show opens with iconic images of pop culture's biggest names, while a globally renowned troupe from Harlem dances into town. And is there anything better than ice cream for breakfast? (Read on.) Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, February 2 Holocaust Museum of Houston presents "The Life and Art of Alice Lok Cahana" opening receptionArtist and...
New City of Houston law now requires locals to chip in for their precious pets
Starting on Wednesday, February 1, all dog and cat owners in the city of Houston will be required to microchip their pets.The new rule is officially going into effect after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance last year. Initially, there was a year-long grace period for enforcing the microchipping requirement, but that ends on Wednesday.It's part of a three-step process to completing a pet registration with the city. The city says the microchips help animal control return pets that are brought to city facilities that are lost. The City of Houston Municipal Code requires that anyone who owns, keeps, possesses, or has control of a dog or cat that's at least 4 months old must have their pet registered, microchipped and vaccinated against rabies every year.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Love is in the air in League City during your February getaway
Valentine's Day provides the perfect excuse for a romantic getaway, and you don't have to travel far for those vacation vibes.League City is just 30 miles southeast of Houston and sits on Clear Lake — the country's third-largest boating destination — providing miles of waterfront dining, entertainment, and activities.Plan a February escape with these itinerary ideas:Wine and romanceSpend Valentine’s Day day or the whole weekend at South Shore Harbour Resort, known for its elegant design, chic marina-style pool, and proximity to South Shore Harbour Marina on Clear Lake.Make sure you visit extends through February 16 when the resort is hosting...
Houston's queen Beyoncé comes home as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour
Hear ye, Houston: Our queen is coming. Bayou City-born Beyoncé will perform in her hometown on September 23 at NRG Stadium as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. Beyhive fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in Dallas two days prior to the Houston show, where she'll play AT&T Stadium on September 21. Ticketing for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those interested can score tickets, schedules, and more information at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.Note...
Ken Hoffman trashes Houston's No. 1 spot in 'dirty, rotten' new ranking of filthiest U.S. cities
Great. Now we’re the Dirtiest City in America, too? It’s not enough that Houston is the serial winner of Fattest City in America?Lawnstarter, a nationwide lawn care, landscaping and pest control company, ranked cities coast-to-coast by “32 dimensions of compatibility.” (No wait, that’s eHarmony.) Lawnstarter compared U.S. cities on the basis of: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.Houston came in dead last … or in this case, No. 1 for Dirtiest City in America. Of course, that’s a dirty rotten lie. For this "study," Lawnstarter calculated publicly available data, like air quality index, gas emissions, percentage of smokers, population...
Bun B's Trill Burgers saddle up for big Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo return in 2023
Rodeo visitors will have more than turkey legs and sausage-on-a-stick to snack on this year. Smash burger pop-up Trill Burgers will return to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for 2023. Trill Burgers took the Rodeo by storm during its first appearance there in 2022. It sold over 12,000 burgers during the event, according to the restaurant, including an impressive 1,234 burgers on March 19, which is co-founder Bun B’s birthday. Its stand in Rodeo Plaza (booth RP130) will be located near the Championship Wine Garden. View this post on Instagram ...
Where to eat in Houston right now: The most swoon-worthy restaurants with open tables on Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is two weeks away. Couples who wish to celebrate at a Houston restaurant need to make their plans now. Instead of listing every establishment with a prix fixe, this list offers suggestions of newer or more offbeat options. All of the restaurants listed below show at least some reservations available online as of Monday, January 30. Of course, those who want to avoid the Valentine’s Day crowds may want to consider going out the weekend before. People who aren’t football fans will find plentiful options on Super Bowl Sunday.AxelradCouples looking for a more casual celebration should consider the...
2 local booming 'burbs rank as top destination for movers, plus, why Houston isn't a great place to visit
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. 2 Houston suburbs roll onto top-15 spots on U-Haul’s list of growing cities. They're the 13th and 19th most popular destinations for movers.2. 2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs. Both restaurants are ranked among the state's 50 best barbecue joints by Texas Monthly.3. Ken Hoffman chides New York Times' Houston travel guide and explains why our city isn't a great place to visit. Our columnist explains why 36 hours doesn't do Houston justice.4. 10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations. Perhaps one of them will follow up Julep's big win last year.5. Houston Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her legion of fans. It's the second time Biles has been featured on the cereal box.
Glowing WashAve cocktail bar-pizzeria blasts off in Montrose with expanded food menu and more
One of 2022’s best new bars is coming to Montrose. Betelgeuse Betelgeuse will open a second location in the former Bamboo/Kam’s Wok space at 4500 Montrose Blvd. Named for a red supergiant start in the Orion constellation, former Down House owner Chris Cusack opened Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in the former Liberty Station on Washington Avenue last summer. It offers a menu of pizzas that are baked in cast iron pans along with bar snacks and an extensive cocktail menu. Cusack tells CultureMap that he didn’t plan to open a second location so quickly but couldn’t turn down an opportunity to bring...
Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion
An empty downtown skyscraper harking to Houston's energy capital brand may soon reignite the high-rise living trend in downtown.The tower formerly known as the Humble Oil headquarters and now the Exxon building (800 Bell St.) has been sold to an out-of-state developer with plans to convert the structure to residential units. Ralph Bivins, a former CultureMap scribe, was first to break the news on Realty News Report.Bivins reports that the 1.2 million-square-foot building was sold to a New York investment group affiliated with CMI Developers. Notably, the group boasts experience in historic redevelopment and apartment conversions. Bivins adds that the...
