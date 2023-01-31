Read full article on original website
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
This 3-team trade brings Kyrie Irving to the new-look LA Lakers
Because we have gone too long without a superstar trying to force his way out of his current situation, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving decided to request a trade despite the fact that they have the third-best record in the East and Kevin Durant is coming back from injury soon. This is an unexpected windfall for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
The duo that will carry the Detroit Pistons next season
It was pretty much game over this season for the Detroit Pistons when Cade Cunningham had surgery on his ailing shin. It was an injury that has bothered him since high school, so the only upside to losing their best player in his second season is that he has the chance to be fully healthy for the first time in his career, which should have fans excited.
MLB bold predictions: 4 teams that could underperform in 2023
Every spring, the baseball seers lock in on four or five MLB teams that in their minds are sure-fire postseason locks and potential World Series winners. By season’s end, it’s guaranteed that at least a couple of those “locks” will have underperformed, probably to the extent of missing the playoffs altogether.
Why did the Seattle Mariners just give Dylan Moore $8.895 million?
The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension. Wait, let me fix the punctuation on that sentence. The Seattle Mariners just gave Dylan Moore a three-year, $8.875 million extension? Why?. I understand that cash is cheap in MLB these days but, even so, can somebody explain...
