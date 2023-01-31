ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelorette' Alum Blake Moynes Hospitalized in Africa, According to His Mom

By Nicole Wert
The reality star is in Africa fighting against poachers.

Blake Moynes has been hospitalized in Africa.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, was taken to the hospital due to a bad infection he got while on the continent, according to his mother Emily 's now-deleted Instagram story, per Just Jared .

“I just got a call from Blake. I don’t hear from him very often [because he’s been] in Africa for about a month and he doesn’t have cell service,” she told her followers before sharing the news on her son's health. “But he is down there fighting the poachers, saving the rhinos and elephants, and doing what he absolutely loves. He is so passionate about that sort of stuff.”

Emily revealed that “four days ago, he called and said he had a really bad infection that had been treated.” She went on to tell her followers that Blake had to undergo surgery for how severe the infection was.

“Do you guys believe in the power of prayer because it doesn’t matter how old your kids are, the worry never stops,” She said. “We could use some prayers for Blake. I want him to come home. F*** Blake, just come home. I know you love what you’re doing but you’re freaking me out.”

“I am ready to get on the next flight to Africa. Let’s say a prayer for Blake please," she said before closing out the video.

Luckily, Emily had some uplifting news to share today regarding Blake's health, as she took to her Instagram Stories yet again to let her followers know how he was holding up.

“I just received word that Blake is in great spirits today post-op. Full recovery is expected,” she said in the video. “He is getting excellent care now in a private hospital, and I don’t know when he’s coming home.”

She went on to say that Blake isn't supposed to return home until March and that he will likely "stick it out" because he would not want to leave until his "work is done" in Africa.

“I just wanted to tell you that I was literally completely overwhelmed yesterday with the amount of love and support and prayers and encouragement,” she added.

We're happy to see that Blake is having a speedy recovery and wish him all the best during his travels!

