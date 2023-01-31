TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $114.8 billion budget on Wednesday. The governor called it the Framework for Freedom Budget. "Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity," said DeSantis. "Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years, but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO