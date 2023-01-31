Read full article on original website
cw34.com
DeSantis unveils higher education reforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After asking Florida public colleges and universities to account for their spending on diversity, equality, and inclusion programs, as well as classes teaching critical race theory, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he will ask the legislature to eliminate that funding – which amounted to tens of millions - and ban academic coursework relating to those topics.
cw34.com
'Targeting our youngest:' DeSantis pushes to punish fentanyl crisis in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state and announced several new initiatives and proposals he plans on introducing next month for the legislative session. One of those is cracking down on the opioid pandemic in Florida – like increasing jail time.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
The proposal has cleared an initial hurdle to 2024 ballot
cw34.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WCJB
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%. Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually. However, House...
ABC News
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
cw34.com
Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $114.8 billion budget on Wednesday. The governor called it the Framework for Freedom Budget. "Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity," said DeSantis. "Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years, but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive."
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
cw34.com
Governor DeSantis announces awards from Broadband Opportunity Program
MILTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program on Thursday. The program aims to expand access to broadband internet for underserved communities in Florida. The Governor's office said more than $144 million was awarded to 58 projects in 41 Florida...
cw34.com
Two new bills aim to change unanimous vote in death penalty cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Potential changes could come to the death penalty in Florida. Two new bills being proposed would change the requirements for voting on the death penalty. SB 450 and HB 555 are the exact same bill filed in both the House and the Senate....
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
cw34.com
Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
Two Florida Doctors Convicted In Scheme To Defraud Medicare Out Of $31 Million
A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors today for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31 million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks.
