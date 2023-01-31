ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis unveils higher education reforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After asking Florida public colleges and universities to account for their spending on diversity, equality, and inclusion programs, as well as classes teaching critical race theory, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he will ask the legislature to eliminate that funding – which amounted to tens of millions - and ban academic coursework relating to those topics.
FLORIDA STATE
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $114.8 billion budget on Wednesday. The governor called it the Framework for Freedom Budget. "Through the Framework for Freedom Budget, we are establishing freedom first policies to benefit Florida workers and families and to provide a framework for future prosperity," said DeSantis. "Florida will fight against federal headwinds by putting forth sound fiscal policies that keep more money in the pockets of Floridians. Our budget proposal not only builds on the successes of the past four years, but ensures that Florida will continue to thrive."
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Governor DeSantis announces awards from Broadband Opportunity Program

MILTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program on Thursday. The program aims to expand access to broadband internet for underserved communities in Florida. The Governor's office said more than $144 million was awarded to 58 projects in 41 Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

