ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple graduate union has indefinite strike, holds rally during Board of Trustees meeting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsMnN_0kXlW4gK00

Digital Brief: Jan. 31, 2023 (AM) 02:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's graduate teaching assistants and research assistants are going on an indefinite strike and will have a rally Tuesday afternoon over better benefits, improved working conditions, and negotiate a living wage according to the release from the Temple University Graduate Students' Association.

The indefinite strike started on Tuesday and TUGSA says the rally will be at 2:30 p.m. during the Board of Trustees meeting outside of Charles Library at the intersection of 13th and Polett Walk.

"For over a year, our union has been trying to work with administration to negotiate a living wage, better benefits, and improved working conditions," said Bethany Kosmicki, TUGSA Past President and current member of the negotiation team. "Temple's administration has repeatedly ignored our demands, refusing us fair pay, affordable dependent healthcare, and increased parental leave. TAs and RAs are a core function of the University, teaching essential courses and conducting world-class research. We deserve a contract that reflects our value to the University."

The average TA and RA at Temple make $19,500/year, according to TUGSA, and they say TAs and RAs are only provided five days of parental leave.

The release also states the Temple administration has a current proposal that will increase the base salary for graduate employees to just $22,500 by 2026.

TUGSA held a rally last October announcing they would begin a strike authorization vote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Biden, Harris to announce funding to replace lead pipes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When they visit Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to announce federal funding that will help repair aging lead pipes and upgrade city's water system, according to the White House.A total of $500 million will be given to Philadelphia through multiple sources.According to the White House, their first stop in Philadelphia will be the Belmont Water Treatment Plant. He will be joined by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.President Biden is expected to arrive at 2 p.m. What: Governor Shapiro to join President Biden, Vice President Harris, & Philadelphia Leaders at the Belmont Water Treatment PlantWhen: 2:00 p.m.Where: Belmont Water Treatment Plant, Philadelphia, PA Tonight, the two will speak at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting at the Sheraton Hotel.Expect some extra traffic in town as their motorcade makes its way through the city.This story has been updated with the correct amount of funding the city will receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple president falls short on promise to beef up police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's president promised to improve safety in 2021 after the murder of a student near campus. The president pledged to beef up Temple's campus police, but that hasn't happened.Temple's campus safety has shrunk as students continue worrying about crime.Twenty-one-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed near campus in November 2021. His senseless death is still fresh on the minds of many students."I'm a political science student he was in my program, it was very tragic," Rafe Kuhls, a junior at Temple, said. Days after Collington was killed, Temple University President Jason Wingard issued a letter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas prices climb amidst weather, demand, refinery maintenance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The last time you filled up your tank, you probably noticed that the gas price was up again. CBS Philadelphia asked the experts why and where it can go from here.Dan Koziczkowski is traveling from Florida to South Carolina in his motorhome and feeling the pain at the pump."On a fixed budget, it hurts, but it is what it is. You can't do nothing about it," Koziczkowski said.After hitting a record high last summer, gas prices dropped dramatically in the fall but are now marching higher again. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia updates Eagles prayer

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of sisters in Delaware County is praying for a victory in Phoenix and a parade down Broad Street.The sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia are standing together in prayers inside Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston.The sisters recited an Eagles prayer they wrote in 2018, but updated some of the words to reflect this thrilling season."To recite 'It's a Philly thing' to remain number one," Sister Martha Pooler said. "Even when they were the underdogs, we were always Eagles."The sisters are cheering on the Birds, hoping they will soar to victory in the...
ASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Local food bank Philabundance getting over 300 tons of food thanks to Toyota

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you saw a convoy of nearly 85 pickup trucks heading down a Philly street today, this is why.Local Toyota dealers are supporting local food bank Philabundance, hauling tons of food on pallets that will be on the back of Toyota Tundra trucks.Philabundance is purchasing the food through donations received in 2021 and 2022 from Toyota and the Tri-State Dealers Association. That group represents 25 dealerships in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.The food bank is getting over 325 tons of food, and the trucks will haul just a portion of it."These are our neighbors, and we live...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus crashes into power poles, shuts down part of Pa. road

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- A line of downed power poles stretches for an entire block along MacDade Boulevard in the Folsom section of Ridley Township.Investigators believe all of this damage is the result of a single SEPTA bus that went out of control, striking three power poles and transformers and knocking them down.The crash happened a little after 12 a.m. Friday, the Folsom Fire Department said.Investigators aren't sure what exactly caused the crash. But they believe the SEPTA bus was the only vehicle involved.One of the damaged transformers was leaking chemicals. PECO was on the scene responding to that leak.At one point, power was out for about six blocks along the west side of MacDade Boulevard, but has since been restored and the power is now back on.Three people were medically evaluated after the crash, and two of them were taken to Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.Ridley Township police and SEPTA were investigating.The affected stretch of MacDade Boulevard, from Route 420 to Holmes Road, will be closed for several more hours through the morning rush hour.Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible. 
FOLSOM, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal SEPTA station stabbing: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, SEPTA police say. A separate incident at a SEPTA station Wednesday night has riders fearing for their safety. Both incidents occurred while riders were on their way home from work Wednesday.The first was a shooting near Allegheny Station in Kensington. Minutes later, another attack happened in Center City: a man was stabbed to death at 8th street Station on Market Street. On Thursday, SEPTA police arrested the stabbing suspect at 2nd Street Station, an official said. Police are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How Gina Zo found her dress for 65th Annual Grammy Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, airing on CBS News Philadelphia. It's music's biggest night, but it's fashion on the red carpet that really steals the show.So when a Philadelphia artist found out she was headed to Los Angeles for the show, she reached out to the next generation of designers.Gina Zo is the lead singer of the indie pop band Velvet Rouge."The love child of Stevie Nicks and Florence Welch," Zo said, "which is pretty much exactly correct."A member of the Recording Academy, Zo is headed to the Grammys and was looking for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

PA Attorney General sends out warning about Super Bowl ticket scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Attorney General is warning the public about Super Bowl ticket scams.When visiting the site of a legitimate seller, avoid clicking on banner ads, or pop-ups. Use caution when googling potential sellers. "Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again," Acting Attorney General Henry said. "However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases."Also, be wary of sellers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, money orders or wire transfers. Use your credit card when possible. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

NJ shoppers struggling to find winter clothes with artic blast on the way

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Despite a brief arctic blast coming to the Philadelphia region this weekend, shoppers are struggling to find warm winter clothes at big-box stores.Sarah-Beth Vaughn said she's found many big-box stores have already switched out their winter attire for their spring collection."They're pushing the seasons, so we're in February, but really the stores think we're in the spring," Vaughn said. "You kind of have to really kind of think outside the box because in the stores, you're not finding what you need." Lisa Netz, owner of The Lavish Loft in downtown Haddonfield, agreed with Vaughn."It's harder to find because a lot of people mostly have spring out right now," Netz said.She added stores switching to spring wear actually heats up sales at her store, which is still carrying winter fashion."That's the beauty of consignment though is we get things all the time," Netz said. "People have been asking for heavier clothing and what to wear for the weekend coming up." With the temperatures swinging wildly from warm to freezing, Netz recommended customers layer up instead of investing in a heavy jacket.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect taken into custody after deadly Rite Aid stabbing in Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Philadelphia's Fairhill section Friday night. Police found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive when they arrived at 200 W Lehigh Avenue in response to a radio call of a person with a weapon/stabbing inside a Rite Aid.They say the woman was suffering from two stab wounds to the side and was lying on the floor. She later succumbed to her injuries after being taken to Temple University Hospital.The suspect was taken to the Homicide Unit for questioning and police say a knife was recovered at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy