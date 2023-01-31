House subcommittee recommends passage of Petersburg casino referendum bill

RICHMOND — A House of Delegates subcommittee has joined its Senate counterpart in recommending that Petersburg have a chance to vote on a November referendum that would bring casino gambling to the city, and there is a possibility it could clear yet another hurdle sooner rather than later.

On a 5-2 vote, the gaming subpanel of the House General Laws Committee voted Tuesday to support legislation from Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie County, both establishing the Petersburg referendum and blocking a re-vote by the city of Richmond on its own casino proposal. The vote came earlier than originally anticipated, which means that further action on it could be taken as early as Tuesday evening or as late as Thursday afternoon.

Either way, because the bill has an impact statement attached to it, it still has to be heard by the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee before possibly moving on to a House floor vote.

The bill's Senate companion passed out of a Senate General Laws & Technology subcommittee last Thursday and is expected to be heard by the full Senate committee Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday's arguments for and against the bill mirrored those heard in testimony before the Senate subcommittee last week. Petersburg is banking on passage of the referendum bill to possibly bring a $1.4 billion casino-centric muti-use development to the Wagner Road area, therefore bolstering the city's revenues and tax base. Richmond is against it because it wants another crack at a new vote on a failed 2021 referendum that would have brought a $565 million casino and hotel to its southside.

Taylor said Petersburg needs the casino more than Richmond does because unlike Petersburg, Virginia's capital city "is not a disadvantaged or struggling city." Taylor said Richmond should not have been part of the original 2019 legislation establishing five host cities for casinos for that reason. The others — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth — are, and they all voted in favor of their casino referendums, while Richmond did not.

"The people of Richmond said 'no' to a casino," Taylor said, adding that now it was time for Petersburg to have its chance.

Tense moments filled the committee room when subcommittee member Del. Schuyler Van Valkenburg, D-Henrico County, offered a substitute bill that would have removed both Petersburg and Richmond from the casino sweepstakes altogether and leave the total number of cities at four.

Echoing earlier testimony from the Family Foundation of Virginia against casino gambling, Van Valkenburg said the General Laws committee has seen "an influx of 'we want ours" bills from localities "all under the guise of economic development." He recommended the state "take a pause" to see how the casinos in the already chosen cities fare before deciding to expand.

"Where do we stop if we don't draw a line somewhere at this point?" Van Valkenburg asked.

His amendment eventually died when none of his colleagues would make a motion to vote on it. Del. Jeffrey Campbell, R-Marion, then made a motion to advance the bill as it was, adding that while he appreciated Van Valkenburg's sentiments, "this ship has sailed on whether or not gaming in Virginia is good policy."

As was the case Thursday evening, no Petersburg elected leaders were in attendance at the hearing, a purported move designed to shine the testimony spotlight on citizens rather than politicians.

