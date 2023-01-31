ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro signs order to improve Pennsylvania licensing, permit, certification systems

By Dennis Owens, George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgB82_0kXlV3po00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order he says will improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes.

The order creates a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online.

Those impacted include nurses, cosmetologists, and barbers across the state who must apply for certifications and licenses.

“I know nurses that are trying to get into the bedside have already have their job accepted at temple university hospital yet they don’t have their license,” said Maureen May, a registered nurse at Temple University Hospital.

Shapiro’s office says the order will help to establish a date for each license, permit, or certificate by which applicants will hear back. If applicants don’t receive a response by that date, the agency responsible will refund their application fee.

“State government’s top priority should be serving the people of our Commonwealth, but for far too long, Pennsylvanians have had to endure long wait times, outdated systems, and bureaucratic delays. They deserve a government that works efficiently and effectively to get them answers,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Under my Administration, Pennsylvanians will have certainty – they will know how long it will take for agencies to respond, and if an agency doesn’t live up to that promise, they deserve their money back. Pennsylvanians work hard to keep our economy moving, and the Commonwealth should work just as hard to process their applications.”

Pennsylvania continues to face nursing shortage

Last summer the Pennsylvania Department of State announced “ongoing improvements” to the Pennsylvania nurse licensing process following an abc27 investigation into the speed of the temporary practice permit (TPP) process.

One woman says bureaucratic bungling almost forced her to close her beauty shop in Allentown before a state representative stepped in to help.

“These things shouldn’t happen so these are big dreams these are people’s lives on the line here and we’re at the mercy of our state licensing,” said Elizabeth Strong of Elizabeth Anthony Salon in Allentown.

Nursing graduates told abc27 they were being stuck on hold when calling the State Nursing Board regarding their licenses, a phone number that was out of service when abc27 Investigators attempted to call.

“If an agency does not respond to an applicant on time, the agency will be required under my executive order to refund that Pennsylvanian’s application fee. They will get their money back,” said Shapiro.

According to then-Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman, 570 nursing graduates who were waiting for their TPPs have received them.

The State Board of Nursing received about 5,000 applications between May and early July 2022, according to the Department of State.

“I think this is pro-common sense. I think this is about making government more effective and efficient and customer service, giving the public the answers they deserve from our government,” Shapiro said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order

Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Fiscal cliff ahead, PA treasurer warns

While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA State Rep. calls for monitoring of domestic abusers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County State Representative is proposing legislation that would allow electronic monitoring of domestic abusers. Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) has proposed legislation to help those who have protection orders filed by requiring the abuser to be monitored. Conklin said this legislation comes from a murder of a family friend […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Shapiro order establishes agency license and permit response times, money-back guarantee

A new executive order, signed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, will give businesses a money-back guarantee that government agencies will respond to their licensing and permitting applications within a set time period. Aimed at improving the state’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes, the executive order establishes a period for agencies to process applications and get […] The post Gov. Shapiro order establishes agency license and permit response times, money-back guarantee appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company

Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy