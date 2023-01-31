Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
New tech in Durham schools makes some students, parents feel 'spied on'
DURHAM, N.C. — A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. The software is called Gaggle. It monitors student activity on both school and personal devices – and the state approved it for use in any school system. Both...
WRAL
Durham parents, students share praise and concern over new technology that monitors students
A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom.
cbs17
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
cbs17
Here’s what businesses can do to fight crime in Durham, according to a school board member
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of Durham Public Schools Board of Education is calling on businesses to help prevent crime in the community. Millicent Rogers didn’t plan to run for a seat on the board, but wanting to advocate for her son changed that. “I ran based...
Urgent need for foster parents in Guilford County: Here's how to help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now there is an urgent need in North Carolina for more foster parents. In fact, things so dire in Guilford County, it’s forcing the Department of Social Services to house some kids in the DSS office building. If you’re interested in helping, the state...
Durham restaurateur isn't slowing down
Giorgios Bakatsias has reached the age when most people would retire. But instead, the Durham-based restaurateur is in the middle of an aggressive expansion spree across the Triangle. Why it matters: Bakatsias is perhaps the most prolific restaurant operator in the Triangle, with more than four decades worth of experience...
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
cbs17
Lockdowns at 4 Wake County schools lead to dismissal, altered schedule for some students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple schools in Wake County went on lockdowns Friday. Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns in the morning because of threats that were made on social media. Parents confirmed to CBS 17 that Broughton High and Oberlin Middle...
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
WRAL
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
'I want to feel safe.' Troubleshooter helps homeowner with concerns over tree on city property
"Not only would our house be destroyed, our lives will be destroyed because if that tree falls it will kill us."
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
New study finds it takes 4 people to afford apartment in Raleigh
A new Zillow study discovered it takes four people to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Raleigh. Chelsea Byrd went out on her own in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $700 a month. Since then, she has become a mom with a growing family, paying $1,400 for two bedrooms in Raleigh.
wfmynews2.com
Desperate need for foster parents in North Carolina
Guilford County is in desperate need of foster parents. Some children are having to stay in the DSS office building just so they aren’t on the streets.
WRAL
Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe
Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
Comments / 1