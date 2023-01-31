ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

UNC Rex baby born on 2/3/23 had ‘impeccable timing’

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”. According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”. Dominic weighed seven pounds,...
Durham civil rights activist, poet to be featured on U.S. quarter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters. Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.
The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
Durham restaurateur isn't slowing down

Giorgios Bakatsias has reached the age when most people would retire. But instead, the Durham-based restaurateur is in the middle of an aggressive expansion spree across the Triangle. Why it matters: Bakatsias is perhaps the most prolific restaurant operator in the Triangle, with more than four decades worth of experience...
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe

Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

