Paris, Tenn.–Icy conditions in Henry County brought down trees onto power poles, affecting a total 350 customers of the Paris Board of Public Utilities throughout Tuesday. At 3 p.m., Utility CEO Terry Wimberley told RadioNWTN that the number of customers still without power is down to 57. “We have one spot left that we’re working on and that’s in the May Bridge Road area,” he said. “At the height, there were over 7 outages and they all were caused by ice bringing trees down on power poles.” Tuesday morning, power was out in downtown Paris –including traffic lights–when power poles came down on in the College Street/Depot Street area. In photo, BPU crews at work at the intersection of College and Depot Streets. (Lori Barrow/BPU photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO