Henry County Schools Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Schools will be closed again Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
Classes To Resume At UT Martin Thursday
Classes will resume and the main campus will operate on a regular schedule Thursday, Feb. 2. The regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville will open at noon.
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
Henry County Government Offices To Open One Hour Late Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will open one hour late on Thursday morning February 2nd starting at 9AM due to another round of expected winter weather Wednesday evening. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Building, Election...
Platform Waste to Run Tuesday and Friday Routes in Union City
The City of Union City has announced that Platform Waste will run both Tuesday and Friday routes on Friday. Customers on these routes are urged to have their containers ready for pick-up on Friday.
Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day
In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Cancelled Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will be cancelled Thursday, February 2. Back roads in Henry County continue to be treacherous and Helping Hand officials wanted to ensure the safety of those donating items. Thursday would be the day forthe Buchanan community and the Lakewood Beta Club.
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
Carroll County Sets Record For Local Option Sales Tax Collection
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Approximately $4,500,000 was collected for Carroll County Schools by shopping in Carroll County in 2022, according to Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley. The $4,500,000 is divided on per pupil basis with each school system receiving the same amount of money per student regardless of where it is collected.
BPU Crews Work To Restore Power As Ice Causes Outages
Paris, Tenn.–Icy conditions in Henry County brought down trees onto power poles, affecting a total 350 customers of the Paris Board of Public Utilities throughout Tuesday. At 3 p.m., Utility CEO Terry Wimberley told RadioNWTN that the number of customers still without power is down to 57. “We have one spot left that we’re working on and that’s in the May Bridge Road area,” he said. “At the height, there were over 7 outages and they all were caused by ice bringing trees down on power poles.” Tuesday morning, power was out in downtown Paris –including traffic lights–when power poles came down on in the College Street/Depot Street area. In photo, BPU crews at work at the intersection of College and Depot Streets. (Lori Barrow/BPU photo).
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids' …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
Goodman Joins Madison County Extension Service
Jackson, Tenn.– Hunter Goodman of Paris has joined the Madison County Extension Service Family. He has been hired as its Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent in Madison County. Hunter Goodman is the son of Ranson and Karen Goodman and is a Murray State University graduate with a Bachelor of...
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
