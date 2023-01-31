Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Paramount Plus Series ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Debuts on Nickelodeon
Animated series Transformers: Earthspark, about a new generation of Earth-born robots, debuted on Paramount Plus in November. The show premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, February 3. The premiere sees Robby adjusting to his family’s move to rural Witwicky, until he and sister Mo discover the first-ever Earth-born Transformers. Both networks...
nexttv.com
Samsung TV Plus Adds Romance Movies Channel For Valentine’s Day
Titles featured include ‘A Little Bit of Heaven,’ ‘The Big Wedding,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Peeples’. In time for Valentine’s Day, Samsung TV Plus is adding a Romance Movie channel to its 250-channel lineup. The Romance Movies channel will feature titles including A Little Bit...
nexttv.com
Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘The Terminal List’ and Orders Prequel Series
Amazon Prime Video has renewed thriller The Terminal List for a second season. The show is based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer. Prime Video has also ordered an as yet untitled prequel series, created by Carr and Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio, focused on Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.
nexttv.com
HBO Spotlights Queen of Disco Donna Summer in New Documentary Series
HBO will look at the life and career of iconic R&B/disco singer Donna Summer in a new documentary film debuting in May. Love to Love You, Donna Summer, will take an in-depth look at the artist’s career and worldwide acclaim, from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the dance clubs in New York, said the network. Shaped by Summer’s own reflections as well as the memories of close family friends, the film features photographs and never-before-seen home video footage, capturing Summer’s range of artistry from songwriting to painting while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage, HBO said.
nexttv.com
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
