WIBW
Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end collision on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound K-96 highway just east of Hydraulic Street. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log,...
WIBW
Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County
GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Sedgwick County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on US-54 highway at 267th Street West. The location was about four miles west of Goddard. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,...
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
Multiple injuries reported in K-96 crash near Hydraulic exit in north Wichita
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of K-96 during the 8’clock hour.
1350kman.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
‘Bosco’ the bloodhound allegedly stolen from Topeka home, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from Shawnee County residents in locating a stolen bloodhound Friday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that a 14-year-old bloodhound named Bosco was allegedly stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on Jan. 28. The SNSO […]
WIBW
Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
Wichita Police identifies woman killed after crash on Kellogg
Wichita Police have released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris
KVOE
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
WIBW
Riley Co. adds educator in fight against fentanyl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is take steps to be more proactive in fighting fentanyl. The Riley Co. Health Dept. added a new staff member to focus on educating the community about the dangers. Asia Sampson joined the agency in January as a community health educator. She will share...
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
