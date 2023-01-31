ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

2 critically injured in crash on K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital

A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening

No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. adds educator in fight against fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is take steps to be more proactive in fighting fentanyl. The Riley Co. Health Dept. added a new staff member to focus on educating the community about the dangers. Asia Sampson joined the agency in January as a community health educator. She will share...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child

A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
OGDEN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy