Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

The funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, will be held Wednesday at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, will deliver a “call to action” in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.

Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police: What we know

Nichols’ parents and attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said in a statement that the family invited Harris to attend the funeral. The vice president also expressed her condolences to the family.

“This morning, Ms. RowVaughn Wells, Mr. Rodney Wells, and I spoke on the phone with Vice President Kamala Harris for over thirty minutes about the tragic loss of Tyre. Vice President Harris and Ms. Wells spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile. Tyre’s parents invited Vice President Harris to the funeral tomorrow, and were pleased that she accepted their invitation. Mr. and Mrs. Wells are grateful for Vice President Harris reaching out to them during this heartbreaking time and for her sensitivity on the call.”

Five former Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death. Two more officers have been relieved of duty, along with two sheriff’s deputies. Three fire department employees who responded have also been fired.

You can watch the service live at 10:30 a.m. (CT) on WREG.com and on News Channel 3 on Memphis-area television.

