ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County program offering free vegetable, herb seeds to residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program is providing County residents with free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds. The re-launch is thanks to a $6,000 Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant, as well as donations from businesses and individuals. The seed sanctuary is located...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Serve and Connect donates $10,000 towards helping people in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Serve and Connect is getting some help in its effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities they serve. Today the non-profit announced a $10,000 donation to its Compassionate Acts program by Heroes Home Advantage. Serve and Connect founder Kassy Alia says the donation will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Advocates call for police reform at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A group of advocates gathered at the State House today to call for police reform. The National Racial Justice Network held a press conference joined by people who say they were either beaten by police or lost a loved one to police violence. The activists say in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands kids receive free dental cleanings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some Midlands kids received the gift of a brighter smile today. As part of the “Give Kids a Smile” program, students at Fortis College provided free dental cleanings and brushing and flossing demonstrations. The folks at Fortis say establishing good habits now can ensure...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Airport High School moving to eLearning today due to threat

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two says Airport High School is moving to an eLearning day today due to a threat this morning at approximately 7 a.m. At this time, there is no active threat to the school. District officials say the school received the threat...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is going red with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease. The City hosted its annual “Go Red for Women Day” at...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One hosts stem showcase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy