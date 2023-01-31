Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County program offering free vegetable, herb seeds to residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Richland Soil and Water Conservation District program is providing County residents with free vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds. The re-launch is thanks to a $6,000 Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant, as well as donations from businesses and individuals. The seed sanctuary is located...
abccolumbia.com
Serve and Connect donates $10,000 towards helping people in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Serve and Connect is getting some help in its effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities they serve. Today the non-profit announced a $10,000 donation to its Compassionate Acts program by Heroes Home Advantage. Serve and Connect founder Kassy Alia says the donation will...
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
abccolumbia.com
Investigations continue into Lexington and Richland school threats, district officials respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Five schools within Lexington School Districts One and Two, and four schools within Richland School District Two have all received threats this week, either by phone or email. In Richland School District Two, Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School, as well as...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
abccolumbia.com
Advocates call for police reform at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A group of advocates gathered at the State House today to call for police reform. The National Racial Justice Network held a press conference joined by people who say they were either beaten by police or lost a loved one to police violence. The activists say in...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Five charged in killing of inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced five inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been charged with killing fellow inmate Antonius Randolph, 29. Authorities say James Oxendine, Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal and Devin Rowe have each been charged with murder and...
wach.com
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the school...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands kids receive free dental cleanings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some Midlands kids received the gift of a brighter smile today. As part of the “Give Kids a Smile” program, students at Fortis College provided free dental cleanings and brushing and flossing demonstrations. The folks at Fortis say establishing good habits now can ensure...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
abccolumbia.com
Airport High School moving to eLearning today due to threat
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two says Airport High School is moving to an eLearning day today due to a threat this morning at approximately 7 a.m. At this time, there is no active threat to the school. District officials say the school received the threat...
abccolumbia.com
American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is going red with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease. The City hosted its annual “Go Red for Women Day” at...
wach.com
Richland County deputy fired and arrested for warrants in Fairfield County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was fired and then arrested after Sheriff Lott says he was connected to a Fairfield County investigation that started last month. 35-year-old Jason Edwards, was arrested and charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and 1 count of...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One hosts stem showcase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
abccolumbia.com
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
