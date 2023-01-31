Read full article on original website
What you get by playing the Dead Space remake on New Game Plus
The Dead Space remake includes a New Game+ after you beat it once that includes a few changes to the gameplay. Our Dead Space New Game+ guide will tell you what to know before starting a NG+, and what to expect when you play. But first... A PSA: Leave one...
PlayStation Plus gives you Mafia: Definitive Edition and a Destiny 2 expansion in February
Mafia: Definitive Edition and OlliOlli World highlight the new games available to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers for February, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Subscribers will also get Evil Dead: The Game, the asymmetrical co-op shooter whose title should make the gameplay somewhat obvious (we enjoyed it, for the record)....
Add CrossfireX to the long list of games shutting down
Joining the growing list of live-service games shutting down this year is CrossfireX, Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment’s shooter for Xbox that adapted the free-to-play multiplayer megahit Crossfire for a Western audience. CrossfireX will close down on May 18, and sales of the game on Xbox have been halted immediately, the developer announced Friday.
Not every game needs to be a forever game
It’s not easy for any developer to keep up with the constant demand of live-service games, let alone developers accustomed to bigger projects with longer deadlines. As big studios and AAA games continue to experiment with the ongoing models that work for games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, the massive toll that constant updates can take on a studio become more and more apparent. But some developers are opting out of the update cycle in favor of big expansions and clearer end dates.
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
Hitman’s new mode transforms it into one of the best roguelikes ever
The modern Hitman trilogy — or rather, Hitman World of Assassination, as it’s now known — has always flirted with the roguelike genre. As the blank slate Agent 47, you drop into clockwork missions in far-flung locales, exploiting targets’ routines and generally wreaking havoc as creatively as you can. On one run, you poison a target, follow them to the bathroom, and drown them in the toilet mid-puke. On the next, having unlocked a new infiltration point and a corresponding disguise, you swap out a golf ball for its explosive twin, watching with glee from the garden as your target then plows a 9-iron into his unexpected demise.
Video games are becoming more accessible — and games are better for it
Over the past few years, interest in the field of video game accessibility has grown. Developers of all sizes have incorporated accessibility features into their games, whether in indie darlings like Tunic or major AAA releases like God of War Ragnorök. As for hardware, Xbox released its Adaptive Controller in 2018, and PlayStation more recently announced Project Leonardo, which will be the company’s effort to bring more accessible controllers to the PlayStation 5. The conversation about who gets included in video games, and how people play video games, has never been more relevant.
Struggling with deck building? Try these unconventional card games
I love a good card game, but I struggle with deck building. I’ve tried lots of games from SteamWorld Quest to Marvel Snap, and while I enjoy the thrill of puzzling out how to play my hand, anticipating what cards I might draw and setting up a good deck from there has always been a struggle for me, so I inevitably leave the game behind. What can I do to tap into the other side of the coin here? Am I doomed to disappointment? Thanks.
How to get Lisa’s free skin in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.4 added a new free skin, if you complete the “Second Blooming” event before it ends. The skin, “A Sobriquet Under Shade,” is a Sumeru-themed academic outfit for Lisa, the free electro mage we love so much. In order to participate in...
Destiny 2 hotfix has players swimming in Legendary Engrams
If you need to farm legendary shards in Destiny 2, now is the time to do it. A recent hotfix implemented by Bungie effectively replaces all blue drops in the game with Legendary purple engrams instead, giving players a great way to tank up on resources leading up to this month’s release of Lightfall.
Yoshi-P is ‘extremely disappointed’ that record-setting Final Fantasy 14 raid used mods
The world of Final Fantasy 14 has become embroiled in what might be its biggest controversy yet. On Jan. 30, a team of players were the first to complete a high-difficulty raid called The Omega Protocol — an achievement that’s called a “world first” in raiding communities. Just hours later, footage uploaded to YouTube showed one team member using a third-party mod to help clear the raid. This reveal, which documented the use of an illicit tool in worldwide challenge, has touched nearly all ends of the Final Fantasy 14 community, from regular players to top developers at Square Enix.
How to play Fortnite Battle Royale in ‘first-person’
You can start playing Fortnite Battle Royale in first-person now, kind of. It’s a little janky, and it’s not 100% in first-person: Rather, some guns will change your perspective to first-person when you scope in. It seems like a proper first-person mode may be on the way Battle Royale, but for now, you can test out this funky first-person camera option.
The creators of Dwarf Fortress made over $7M in one month
Brothers Tarn and Zach Adams, creators of the legendary colony simulation game Dwarf Fortress, have revealed that they made $7.2 million in January 2023, following the release of the Steam version of the game in December 2022. The Adams brothers have worked on the game for 20 years, mostly without...
DC’s plans for canon games would be ‘a nightmare,’ Marvel game director says
Launching their plans for the rebooted DC Universe this week, DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran reiterated their desire to bring DC superhero games, as well as film and TV, into a single, connected universe. They also suggested that they wanted the same actors to play characters across all media.
Hi-Fi Rush is Steam Deck verified, go forth and shred
Surprise breakout hit Hi-Fi Rush is officially Steam Deck verified, publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in a tweet on Thursday. The action rhythm game plays beautifully on Steam, and the handheld support means you can shred against bosses on the go. I’ve found that the game plays best with a controller, and I can’t wait to try it out on the Deck.
Eldritch horror fishing game Dredge launches in March
Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” in which players seek fish and fortune, but encounter something, well, rather fishy on their journey, will be released March 30, developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17 announced Friday. Dredge is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Switch owners can expect a free demo for Dredge in the coming weeks.
Sony testing Discord voice chat and much more for next PS5 system update
Sony has begun rolling out the next PS5 system software beta, and is testing a wide range of features to be added in the next system software update “in the coming months.”. The headline feature is the addition of integrated Discord voice chat, which among other things allows for...
Amazon has some good microSD card deals for Switch and Steam Deck today
Few accessories get price cuts as often as microSD cards, and Amazon has some appealing deals today. These microSD cards will work for both the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck — two machines that aren’t exactly known for robust internal storage space. You can grab this Samsung...
Nintendo finally lets Switch Online members save on new games
Nintendo’s Switch Online service has become a better deal over time, offering more perks than just the ability to play games online. On top of getting access to SNES and NES classics, and cloud save backups (for most games, save a couple dozen), Nintendo announced an even bigger perk yesterday: discounted game vouchers.
