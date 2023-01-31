Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Fabric Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of fabric stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Ribbon cutting held for Nutter Fort dog resort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for a new business in Nutter Fort. Highland Dog Resort will open their doors to furry friends on Feb. 13. A father and son duo from Bridgeport opened the dog resort together. They said the resort has 16...
WDTV
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort; Business Owned by Father and Son BHS Graduates
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce with numerous local officials and family members on hand. The photo above shows the event that took place at 11 a.m. in front of the newly built facility.
WDTV
Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward
Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, 31 of Birch River, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Cory was born December 26, 1991, in Summersville and was the son of Terry Ward and Tamra Garvin (Dali) Yahyaoui. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Ward. Cory was a kind-hearted person; he enjoyed...
WDTV
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
WDTV
George W. Perrine
George W. Perrine of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 17, 1949 in Buckhannon to the late Elmer and Ressie (Riffle) Perrine. George enjoyed building bird houses, pet beds, and carpentry of all sorts. He was a roofer and enjoyed being in his shop with his dog and friend Rick. He loved his family and was a Christian by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jenny Perrine; brothers Joe and Jerry Perrine; sisters Nancy Hamilton and Dora Jean Anderson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Cheryl Gee Perrine; son Russel W. (Laurie) Perrine; grandchildren Jacob, Brandon, and Alyssa (Fiancé Mitch Bugala) Entz, Lindsey (Fiancé Malik Smith), Becca, and Haley Perrine, and Andrea (Jesse) Greer; great grandchildren Grayson Connel and Waylon Greer, and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd and Reed Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perrine family.
WDTV
Diana Lynne Arnold
Diana Lynne Arnold, age 70, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023. She was born February 24, 1952 to the late Howard and Madelyn (Summers) Brummage. She was a member of Noah’s Ark Assembly of God. She is survived by her husband, Larry Arnold of Fairview;...
WDTV
Jennings M “Dud” Bennett
Jennings M “Dud” Bennett of Webster Springs WV, passed away on Jan 31, 2023 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV after a prolonged illness. He was born on July 3, 1929, in Randolph Co WV to the late Paul and Lena Bennett. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who served during World War II. He retired from Altell as a Technology Technician. Dud was a member of the VFW, Eastern Stars, and Masons. He enjoyed rock tumbling, stone cutting, and traveling. He loved the outdoors and spent much time at his cabin on Point Mountain watching the wildlife. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife of 60 years Agatha Bennett and his sister Alma Faye Baker. Left to cherish his memory are his sister in law, Wynona Knight; special nephew Rick Knight and wife, Brenda of Webster Springs; special niece, Darlene Clifton and husband, Larry of Fairfax, VA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held Sunday February 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV. Rev. Bob Pirylis officiating. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd and Reed Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bennett family.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
WDTV
Eugene P. Scott
Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932. Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patsy Trecost, a Harrison County Commissioner, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about exciting developments at NCWV Airport, rail trail developments and underground infrastructure. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WBOY
What’s on tap at Screech Owl Brewing?
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — While it may be a bit off the beaten path, you can still find Screech Owl Brewing’s craft beer across West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and beyond. Family-owned and operated, Screech Owl Brewing is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in Preston County,...
WDTV
South Harrison FFA members attend Capitol event
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the South Harrison FFA Chapter attended an event at the State Capitol on Monday. Emma Hitt. Harris Holden, Olivia Marshall, Mahaliegh Mearns and Spencer Nolan participated in Agricultural Day at the Capitol. They attended meetings with Harrison County Delegates and Senators to advocate for...
WDTV
James “Jim” Berton Bava
James “Jim” Berton Bava, 72, a resident of Hendricks, passed peacefully from this life Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He had been in declining health, but death was unexpected. Jim was born Monday, April 17, 1950, in Parsons, a son of the late Joseph Harry Bava,...
Chestnut Ridge Park unveils ‘tubular’ new addition
A new tubing hill at Chestnut Ridge Park has recently opened to the public.
Comments / 0