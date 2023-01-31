Jennings M “Dud” Bennett of Webster Springs WV, passed away on Jan 31, 2023 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV after a prolonged illness. He was born on July 3, 1929, in Randolph Co WV to the late Paul and Lena Bennett. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who served during World War II. He retired from Altell as a Technology Technician. Dud was a member of the VFW, Eastern Stars, and Masons. He enjoyed rock tumbling, stone cutting, and traveling. He loved the outdoors and spent much time at his cabin on Point Mountain watching the wildlife. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife of 60 years Agatha Bennett and his sister Alma Faye Baker. Left to cherish his memory are his sister in law, Wynona Knight; special nephew Rick Knight and wife, Brenda of Webster Springs; special niece, Darlene Clifton and husband, Larry of Fairfax, VA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held Sunday February 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV. Rev. Bob Pirylis officiating. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd and Reed Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bennett family.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO