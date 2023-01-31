Police investigating double shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the store on North Montello Street around 1:35 p.m. found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence and multiple ambulances in the area.

There was no word on if any arrests were made.

State troopers assigned the DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group