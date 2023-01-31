ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week

During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex teen

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County area searching for a missing teen. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 in the Essex area wearing a black furry jacket and black New Balance shoes.
ESSEX, MD

