Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Related
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Mervo High School
A student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to Mervo High School, according to a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week
During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: NiHao reopens, Old Baltimore at Pierpoint, Valentine’s plans, and more
This week, Baltimore restaurants start to get their Valentine’s Day festivities underway – but that’s not all that’s on the agenda. It’s a sweet and spicy week here in Charm City – here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings and announcements. Towson’s...
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
13-Year-Old Hid Loaded Gun In Drawer At Prince George's County Middle School
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old middle school student reportedly brought a gun into a Prince George's County school, authorities say. The 13-year-old reportedly brought the loaded weapon into William Wirt Middle School, located in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County police. A student alerted...
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex teen
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County area searching for a missing teen. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 in the Essex area wearing a black furry jacket and black New Balance shoes.
Comments / 0