ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police Impersonator Busted With Knives, Smoke Grenade Near Capitol In DC

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FG8Ie_0kXlTJwb00

The United States Capitol Police busted a man impersonating law enforcement who was found with a stash of knives with him near the Hill.

Max Eli Viner, 37, was caught by police on Monday, Jan. 30 with a stash of knives after acting suspiciously and being busted with a small cache of weapons and phony police equipment, officials said

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Capitol Police’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man, who was wanted for questioning by the US Secret Service, near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive, NW.

Officers searched the suspicious suspect and found multiple knives on his person, as well as a chainsaw blade. A search of his SUV led to the recovery of fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade, and a gas mask.

Viner was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia, which are pending.

“This is another example of how our teams work closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe. These partnerships are critical,” US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

“We thank the US Secret Service for their detailed and timely information and we thank our officers who continue to show their dedication to our critical mission every day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say

A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Turns Up Crack Cocaine In Essex County: Sheriff

Five men are behind bars and a large quantity of crack sits in an Essex County evidence locker after police raided a Newark home early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities say. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North 9th Street just before 11:30 a.m., said Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura in a statement. During the search, investigators say they found "over 400 vials" of crack cocaine and "around 200 decks" of heroin on the property.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources

A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police

Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm. Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Influencer Drops Baby Announcement

Oh, baby! A social media influencer and comedian from Maryland is expecting a baby, according to an announcement on Instagram.Mike Khoury and his partner, Scarlett Forgrave announced they were expecting their first child together on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a joint post made on Instagram.Khour…
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing 20-Year-Old Woman Found Along ICC

The body of a 20-year-old woman missing since December 2022 was found along the ICC over the weekend, authorities said.Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was believed to have been killed, the Montgomery County Police Department said.Her body was found in the Upper Paint Branch Stream V…
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing 15-Year-Old CT Twins Found In New York

Update: Two 15-year-old twins who went missing from their East Hartford home have been found. The twins were safely located in New York, East Hartford Police announced. Original Report: Police are asking for help from the public in locating two 15-year-old twins that went missin…
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy