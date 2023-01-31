Police Impersonator Busted With Knives, Smoke Grenade Near Capitol In DC

The United States Capitol Police busted a man impersonating law enforcement who was found with a stash of knives with him near the Hill.

Max Eli Viner, 37, was caught by police on Monday, Jan. 30 with a stash of knives after acting suspiciously and being busted with a small cache of weapons and phony police equipment, officials said

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Capitol Police’s Bicycle Response Team noticed a man, who was wanted for questioning by the US Secret Service, near the corner of Third Street and Madison Drive, NW.

Officers searched the suspicious suspect and found multiple knives on his person, as well as a chainsaw blade. A search of his SUV led to the recovery of fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade, and a gas mask.

Viner was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia, which are pending.

“This is another example of how our teams work closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe. These partnerships are critical,” US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

“We thank the US Secret Service for their detailed and timely information and we thank our officers who continue to show their dedication to our critical mission every day.”