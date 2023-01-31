Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...

7 DAYS AGO