ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Chloe on Cirby Apartments

Spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes and three-bedroom town homes are nestled in a a quiet, sprawling wooded setting in historic Roseville. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Roseville Veterinary Hospital

West Roseville Veterinary Hospital serves the greater Roseville area focusing on acute & preventative care for companion animals. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Brookfields Restaurant

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast for dinner, a French Dip, or Thanksgiving in July, we’ve got your favorite meal. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville City School District: February 2023 Superintendent Message

Registration, expanded hours, and new program highlighted. Roseville, Calif.- Have you ever noticed that without a plan, time just starts flying by and we don’t accomplish as much? I have found time and time again that developing and instituting a solid plan helps keep us on track and accountable – both individually and as a whole.
ROSEVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’

“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use

(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Ross Dress For Less

Ross Dress for Less offers the best bargains on the latest trends in clothing, shoes, home decor and more!. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento

(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather to Get Housing

Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
DAVIS, CA
abc10.com

Mayor announces $10M for housing displacement programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $50 million investment in housing was billed back in 2021 and called a community benefits partnership. It's part of Sacramento's $1 billion plan to expand the city's UC Davis campus. It's called Aggie Square and the project is in the Oak and Tahoe park areas....
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove

Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy