The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
Chloe on Cirby Apartments
Spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes and three-bedroom town homes are nestled in a a quiet, sprawling wooded setting in historic Roseville.
West Roseville Veterinary Hospital
West Roseville Veterinary Hospital serves the greater Roseville area focusing on acute & preventative care for companion animals.
Roseville readies for 21st Annual St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event
Raising funds to fight childhood cancer on March 18th. Roseville, Calif – It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on March 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria, Roseville.
Brookfields Restaurant
Whether you're in the mood for breakfast for dinner, a French Dip, or Thanksgiving in July, we've got your favorite meal.
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
Roseville City School District: February 2023 Superintendent Message
Registration, expanded hours, and new program highlighted. Roseville, Calif.- Have you ever noticed that without a plan, time just starts flying by and we don’t accomplish as much? I have found time and time again that developing and instituting a solid plan helps keep us on track and accountable – both individually and as a whole.
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use
(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Ross Dress For Less
Ross Dress for Less offers the best bargains on the latest trends in clothing, shoes, home decor and more!
How a widowed mother founded West Sacramento
(KTXL) — The 2022 election formed the first all-female city council in West Sacramento but this is not the first time the city had been shaped by female leadership. Even before gold was discovered by James Marshall in Coloma, James McDowell purchased 600 acres of lanes in 1846 from Jon Schwartz in the area known […]
Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather to Get Housing
Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
Mayor announces $10M for housing displacement programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $50 million investment in housing was billed back in 2021 and called a community benefits partnership. It's part of Sacramento's $1 billion plan to expand the city's UC Davis campus. It's called Aggie Square and the project is in the Oak and Tahoe park areas....
Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove
Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
