EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO