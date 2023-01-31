Read full article on original website
Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
Drugs, identity theft material found in stolen car, Coos County deputies say
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Two people were sent to jail on Saturday after a stolen vehicle investigation led to deputies discovering numerous illegal drugs and identity theft documents in the stolen car, according to the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO said that on January 28 at about 10:45...
Meet K-9 Bruno, the newest addition to LCSO
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Bruno is the newest member of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The five-year-old German Shepherd just passed his training courses, along with his partner Deputy Lukas Thomas. They’ll be hitting the streets Friday. K9 Bruno joins two other units with the sheriff’s office....
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
Egan Warming Center Volunteers exhausted after three nights in a row
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row,...
