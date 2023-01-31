Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
KSDK
Remembering Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst on his 100th birthday
ST. LOUIS — On Feb. 2, Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Albert Fred "Red" Schoendienst would have turned 100 years old. Red Schoendienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Germantown, Illinois, about 40 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. He was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals...
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
Meghan Markle was noticeably missing from Oprah Winfrey’s birthday for this reason, royal experts say
Oprah Winfrey celebrated Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary and her 69th birthday with stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sharon Stone, among others.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Stephen Colbert attacks Jim Jordan's response to Tyre Nichols: At what point do you 'start being evil?'
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert attacked Rep. Jim Jordan as potentially “evil” for not acting on reforming the police after Tyre Nichols’ police beating.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He's Leaving Company
On Wednesday morning, a longtime ESPN reporter announced he's leaving the company. Kevin Van Valkenburg, who has been part of the Worldwide Leader's golf coverage for over a decade, announced his plans to leave ESPN. "So. A bit of personal news. After 11 years, I made the decision to part ways with ...
