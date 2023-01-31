At least 2 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl at Waller County Jail, sheriff says; 1 deputy hospitalized

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Jailed On A Probation Violation Charge From A 2013 Assault Of A School Resource Officer Now Accused Of Injuring Two Detention Officers
In May 2013, a Bryan man who was 17 struck a school resource officer. Since 2015, the man has been on probation. Now, the Brazos County district attorney’s office wants to proceed with sentencing the man for five violations that includes failing to abide by unidentified rules and not paying mandated fees.
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after firing shots at deputies from his home near Humble, prompting SWAT standoff, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is taken into custody after authorities say he fired several gunshots at deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office from his home, prompting a standoff. It happened in the 6900 block of Foxbrook Drive near Fox Trail near Humble early Saturday. Details on...
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies
Authorities say they were serving a warrant to the suspect who slipped away, then crashed and committed two home invasions in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
Click2Houston.com
23-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing, shooting man to death in Alief in 2018, Harris County DA’s Office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. “The victim in this case was totally innocent of any wrongdoing; in fact,...
cw39.com
Click2Houston.com
Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say
HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced. Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana...
'Tragic situation': Man shot by Montgomery Co. deputies called 911 on himself, investigators say
Three bullet holes went through a neighbor's home during the shooting, not far from where a 6-year-old was sleeping. Neighbors recount the scary experience of when the fires were shot.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun he found inside his mother’s nightstand, police say
WHARTON, Texas – A 3-year-old child is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself in Wharton on Friday. Officers with the Wharton Police Department were dispatched to the Wharton Oak Bend Emergency Room in reference to a child shot around 5:21 p.m. The mother told officers that her...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects identified in officer-involved shooting that prompted lockdown at Wisdom High School: HPD
HOUSTON – A teenager and two others have been arrested and charged after police said one of them fired at officers and was shot, while another ran inside a Houston Independent School District campus, prompting a lockdown Thursday afternoon. John Nsenguwera, 18, was charged with aggravated assault of a...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car
HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
