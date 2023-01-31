ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Lil Wayne to visit Madison in April

Arguably most famous throughout Madison for his feature on T-Pain’s song “Can’t Believe It,” where “mansion” is rhymed with “Wisconsin,” rapper Lil Wayne will visit The Sylvee this spring. The rap superstar’s overdue performance in Madtown will take place April 8. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lil Wayne coming to Madison this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Lil’ Wayne is pulling into Madison this spring as his latest tour gets underway. The rap superstar comes to The Sylvee on Saturday, April 8, as part of his Welcome to the Carter Tour, organizers revealed Tuesday. Tickets for the show will go on...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

'Protecting The Black Woman' art exhibit opens at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. – A new art exhibit meant to showcase the depth and range of Black women while challenging visitors to consider the role they play in the exhibit experience opened Thursday night at Madison College. The exhibit was put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which...
MADISON, WI
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Sun Prairie Jimmy makes his 2023 prognostication

Will it be an early start to spring, or six more weeks of winter? Sun Prairie Jimmy made his annual Groundhog Day prognostication Thursday morning. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site

MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, Fox 47 will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when people...
MILTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-39/90 crash survivor looks back on her experience

BELOIT, Wis. — On Jan. 27, Juelane Porter was on her way to Tennessee when she found herself in a life-or-death situation. “Instantly, it was just a wall of vehicles that were stopped. I mean, it just looked like hundreds to me,” said Porter. She said she started...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
JANESVILLE, WI
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

Love is Love. Local event focuses on mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth

The phrase "love is love" may not mean much to you. But, for someone who doesn't feel loved, it could be a lifesaver. That's why a local event called Love is Love needs your help. It's a fundraiser to support LGBTQ+ kids and teens and boost mental health resources. It's also the passion project of a Madison man who knows all too well what happens when someone doesn't get that kind of help.
MADISON, WI

