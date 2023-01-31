ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

News 12

Guide: Warming centers around Long Island

Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan

Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
MATTITUCK, NY
wshu.org

Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve

The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
MONTAUK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington

Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

North Shore residents will see closures of Investors Bank branches

Many Investors Bank customers will soon find an empty building where they once traveled to take care of their financial matters. Last year, Citizens Bank, headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, acquired New Jersey-based Investors Bank. While Investors’ doors remained open to customers, the process of the merger began in August as investmentaccounts transferred to Citizens, and in October, mortgage loan services transitioned from Investors to Citizens.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Norman ‘Bud’ Gundersen of Southampton Dies January 11

Norman “Bud” Gundersen of Southampton, NY died on January 11, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76. Bud was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Norman and... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... 2 Feb 2023 by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner in Concert at the Parrish

In conjunction with the current exhibition “Kahlo: An Expanded Body,” on Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m., pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform a program of music, largely comprising Mexican composers,... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Viewpoints with Christopher Knowles

Viewpoints is The Watermill Center’s year-round conversation series, granting art enthusiasts the opportunity to gather and discuss creative themes vital to the contemporary moment. Viewpoints engages with the community through... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4 Feb...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore shelter needs long-term home

For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
GLEN COVE, NY
27east.com

Throngs Line Up for East Hampton Village Beach Parking Permits

Hundreds of residents flocked to East Hampton Village on Friday morning to purchase village nonresident beach parking permits. The line of permit hunters quickly snaked out of the Emergency Service... more. East Hampton Village officials have asked their counterparts in East Hampton Town to change the ... by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach Dies January 17

Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach died suddenly and peacefully on January 17. He was 59. He was born February 25, 1963, in Southampton. He graduated from Westhampton Beach High... more. I just attempted to order my high-strength reading glasses on Amazon, as I have done for over 15...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
longislandadvance.net

Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list

As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

