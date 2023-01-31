Read full article on original website
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
eastendbeacon.com
An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan
Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
27east.com
Bruce Tait, a Founder of Breakwater Yacht Club, Steps Down From Board After 35 Years
Bruce Tait’s life has always revolved around the water. A yacht captain before moving to Sag Harbor in the 1970s, he is the longtime owner of Tait Yachts, a brokerage... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... 2 Feb...
fox5ny.com
Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world
LONG ISLAND - The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023. According to...
27east.com
Teaching Assistant Celebrates 96th Birthday With Hampton Bays Students and Staff
When Sarah Cunliffe retired nearly two decades ago as director of religion at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays after 25 years, she knew she’d need something else... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... 2 Feb...
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
North Shore residents will see closures of Investors Bank branches
Many Investors Bank customers will soon find an empty building where they once traveled to take care of their financial matters. Last year, Citizens Bank, headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, acquired New Jersey-based Investors Bank. While Investors’ doors remained open to customers, the process of the merger began in August as investmentaccounts transferred to Citizens, and in October, mortgage loan services transitioned from Investors to Citizens.
27east.com
Norman ‘Bud’ Gundersen of Southampton Dies January 11
Norman “Bud” Gundersen of Southampton, NY died on January 11, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76. Bud was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Norman and... more. Ospreys, the large, fish-eating birds of prey once listed as endangered in New York State, ... 2 Feb 2023 by 27Speaks.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
27east.com
Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner in Concert at the Parrish
In conjunction with the current exhibition “Kahlo: An Expanded Body,” on Friday, February 10 at 6 p.m., pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform a program of music, largely comprising Mexican composers,... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4...
27east.com
Viewpoints with Christopher Knowles
Viewpoints is The Watermill Center’s year-round conversation series, granting art enthusiasts the opportunity to gather and discuss creative themes vital to the contemporary moment. Viewpoints engages with the community through... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4 Feb...
longislandadvance.net
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
27east.com
East Hampton Village Says Fire and Ambulance Volunteer Funds Will Be Apportioned As Usual, With a One Catch
East Hampton Village officials asked East Hampton Town officials to change the way it apportioned budgeting this year for the emergency services coverage provided by the East Hampton Fire Department... more. State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week blasted a Department of State’s decision to ... by Michael Wright...
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
27east.com
Throngs Line Up for East Hampton Village Beach Parking Permits
Hundreds of residents flocked to East Hampton Village on Friday morning to purchase village nonresident beach parking permits. The line of permit hunters quickly snaked out of the Emergency Service... more. East Hampton Village officials have asked their counterparts in East Hampton Town to change the ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach Dies January 17
Joseph Patrick O’Connell of Westhampton Beach died suddenly and peacefully on January 17. He was 59. He was born February 25, 1963, in Southampton. He graduated from Westhampton Beach High... more. I just attempted to order my high-strength reading glasses on Amazon, as I have done for over 15...
NBC New York
Long Island Town Named Among Forbes' ‘Best Places to Travel.' It's Not in the Hamptons
It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia. Even...
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
