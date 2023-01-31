St. Landry Animal Control temporarily closing intake

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The St. Landry Animal Control is temporarily closing due to restructuring.

The restructuring of the shelter is to improve the efficiency and functionality. This will allow staff to “focus on creating a better environment for the animals in their care and improving the services offered to the parish,” according to Layne Herpin, Public Relations Officer.

During the restructuring, the shelter will only accept emergency calls and will continue providing essential services to the public.

To report an animal emergency, please call (945)-948-6184.

