Convicted Pipe Bomb Builder, Meth Chef Pulls Knives On PA Police During Chase, Authorities Say

Jedediah Rawlings, the vehicle he fleed in, and the pipe bombs found in his home in 2017. Photo Credit: Huntingdon County District Attorney; Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A man who spent five years behind bars for building pipe bombs and cooking methamphetamine in his apartment is on the run after pulling knives on Pennsylvania state police during a chase, authorities say.

State police are warning residents of Huntingdon County and surrounding areas to use “extreme caution” if they come across 40-year-old Jedediah Rawlings, of Alexandria, according to a release on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Rawlings was pulled over by Pennsylvania state police in a traffic stop when they attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest on 2nd Street in Huntingdon on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10:35 a.m.

When police ordered him out of the vehicle, he fled from the scene in his white 2012 Chrysler 2000.

During the chase, he suddenly stopped, pulled into a parking lot, and pulled out "multiple knives and threatening the troopers on the scene," the police state in the release.

He then got back in his vehicle and took off.

Rawlings pleaded guilty to a felony for making Weapons of Mass Destruction in 2018 while in prison for his 2017 guilty plea for cooking meth, according to court documents.

Two bombs packed with gunpowder, nails, razor blades, or screws were found in his chimney at his home at 1211 Mifflin Street in Huntingdon in early Oct. 2017, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney's office at the time and as reported by WJAC.

A Confidential Informant who knew Rawlings had tipped off police on Oct. 11, while Rawlings was in prison awaiting trial on the drug charges, WTAJ reported at the time.

According to police and court documents, for this fleeing, he is wanted on charges of:

Three felonies for Aggravated Assault - Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, and Flight To Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment.

Three misdemeanors for Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another.

Three summary offenses for Improper Tires, Careless Driving, and Reckless Driving.

A cash reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Rawlings's whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Brenneman at 814-627-3161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

