Vote for The Fresno Bee prep boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28

By Anthony Galaviz
 3 days ago

Voting for The Fresno Bee Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28 is open.

The 20 high school athletes nominated come from basketball, soccer and wrestling.

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 6. To vote again, hit refresh.

Past winners are Jaylen Bryant of Clovis North basketball, Christian Calvillo of Clovis North basketball, Loukas Jones of Clovis North basketball, Jordan Espinoza of Clovis North basketball, Jaylen Bryant of Clovis North basketball and Mihran Semerdzhyan of Clovis North soccer.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

