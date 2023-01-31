Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
Medical News Today
Could beet juice and other nitrate-rich foods make muscles stronger?
A new study finds that consuming dietary nitrates before exercise can enhance the amount of force that quadricep muscles can produce. Biopsies of study participants revealed that the muscles of people who had ingested a nitrate suspension held more nitrates than the control group. The beneficial action of nitrates in muscles is not yet clear.
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
msn.com
Blueberry: Nutrition advice from experts
“Blueberries can help to prevent infections” - Felicitas Bouche Ocampo, Nutrition Professor, Bachelor's Human Nutritional Sciences. “Prevent the common cold by snacking on blueberries often” - Jacomie Nel, Master of Science (M.Sc. , Dietetics/Dietitian) → Blueberry: See more perspectives. → Love Blueberry? Get nutritional facts, tips from health...
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
What is vascular dementia?
Vascular dementia is a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. There's no specific test that can confirm vascular dementia. Instead, health care professionals make a judgment based on any medical history for...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
MedicalXpress
Novel celery seed-derived medicine given after clot treatment may improve stroke outcomes
People who had an ischemic (clot-caused) stroke and were treated with a clot-busting medication and/or mechanical clot removal and also received butylphthalide, a medication initially compounded from celery seed, experienced milder neurological symptoms with better functioning at three months after the stroke, compared to stroke patients who had their clots treated but received a placebo medication, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
msn.com
Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
momswhothink.com
Blood Pressure Chart
Blood pressure (BP) is the force that blood exerts on the blood vessels as it courses through our bodies. It is crucial to heart health: an increase in blood pressure is strongly associated with an increase in cardiovascular disease risk, even when BP is within the normal range. When your...
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Breaking down different types of blood donations
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. Becoming a donor is easy and can make a significant impact on your community. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Blood Donor Center at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, breaks down the different types of blood donations and how they help patients in need.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
MedicalXpress
NHS plans to expand 'virtual wards.' But who will staff them?
To tackle ever-increasing hospital waiting times, the government is reforming the way the NHS provides services. One of these reforms is the expansion of virtual wards. The goal is to treat 50,000 people a month in their homes, using remote monitoring technology. There are definite advantages to managing patients at...
