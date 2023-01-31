ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Vows to "Let Go of the Anger" Towards Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch: Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Change your attitude and it could change your life. Ever since appearing on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Maci Bookout McKinney has documented her complicated relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Now, as the pair struggles to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley, Maci is hoping to make a change.
E! News

Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind

Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer. Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.
E! News

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch: Kit Harington Says a "GoT" Reference Sold Him on "Modern Love" You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!. Game of Thrones' Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air. The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.
E! News

Connie Britton Explains Why Her Dear Edward Character Is the Complete Opposite of Tami Taylor

Watch: Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says... Connie Britton is putting Dillon, Texas in her rearview mirror. The actress, who played beloved matriarch, football wife and high school guidance counselor-turned-principal Tami Taylor on all five seasons of Friday Night Lights, reunites with FNL creator Jason Katims on Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—but don't expect Tami 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
E! News

MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Watch: Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent. Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy