Hester General Store introduces "Goats with Totes" this Valentine's Day in Greenville, SC

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4y13_0kXlOyjN00

Kyle and Danielle snuggling Sundae the goat. (Not pictured: our finished cake) | Photo by GVLtoday

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Hester General Store isn’t kidding around. 🐐

Enter : Goats with Totes .


If you’ve got it baaaaaad for your special someone, you can purchase a HGS heart-shaped conversation cake (vanilla or chocolate) and have it delivered to your Valentine Monday , Feb . 13 - Tuesday , Feb . 14 from 10 a.m
. to 4 p.m .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwFiw_0kXlOyjN00

We need another one of these cakes baaaad. | Photo by GVLtoday


The best part? The cake and a custom tote bag will be delivered by Montgomery Sky Farms’s goats , Spriggy, Sprout, or maybe even days-old baby Sundae. Have your cake — snuggle some goats — and eat it, too.


Other locally-sourced gifts can be added to the candy goat gram, including:
Place your order to make this Valentine’s Day the G.O.A.T and learn more about Montgomery Sky Farms.

