Hester General Store introduces "Goats with Totes" this Valentine's Day in Greenville, SC
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Hester General Store isn’t kidding around. 🐐
Enter : Goats with Totes .
If you’ve got it baaaaaad for your special someone, you can purchase a HGS heart-shaped conversation cake (vanilla or chocolate) and have it delivered to your Valentine Monday , Feb . 13 - Tuesday , Feb . 14 from 10 a.m . to 4 p.m .
The best part? The cake and a custom tote bag will be delivered by Montgomery Sky Farms’s goats , Spriggy, Sprout, or maybe even days-old baby Sundae. Have your cake — snuggle some goats — and eat it, too.
Other locally-sourced gifts can be added to the candy goat gram, including:
- Chocolate-dipped strawberries and charcuterie boards from HGS
- Fresh flower bouquets from Laurel Creek Florals
- Handwritten notes on Ink Meets Paper letterpressed cards
