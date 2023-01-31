Read full article on original website
Amazon Freevee to Air Neighbours Library Episodes
Amazon Freevee is bringing a selection of previous Neighbours episodes to the streaming service on February 23, ahead of the launch of the revival. The release will include all episodes from the season “2012.” The library content will be available exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and U.K. Prime Video customers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and South Africa will also have access to the previous seasons and episodes.
Blue Ant Media Greenlights New Series
Blue Ant Media has greenlit three new series for its Canadian specialty TV networks T+E and Cottage Life and its global FAST channels HauntTV and Total Crime. Among the new titles is Haunted by History (w.t.), which sees paranormal investigators Corine Carey, Leanne Sallenback and Kelly Ireland travel across North America to hear people’s terrifying ghost experiences and uncover the meaning and history behind the hauntings. It is slated to premiere later this year on T+E in Canada and HauntTV in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.
Off the Fence Acquires Billy and Dom Eat the World
Off the Fence has added Dash Pictures’ Billy and Dom Eat the World, starring The Lord of the Rings’ Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, to its slate. Boyd and Monaghan embark on a food adventure that takes them to six locations around the world. They will explore each destination and its culinary culture on foot, seeking new flavors and dishes.
NL Film Installs New Creative Team
Banijay Benelux has revealed the new creative team of NL Film, which has tapped Anne de Clercq as creative director. In this role, de Clercq will manage NL Film’s creative team and portfolio, alongside her directing work. Her recent credits include the cinema hit Soof 3 and Snelle- Zonder Jas Naar Buiten, a documentary about Dutch rapper and singer Snelle.
TV Kids In-Demand: Edutainment
In our latest In-Demand report, in time for the TV Kids Festival and Kidscreen Summit, we’re showcasing three fantastic edutainment shows: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s Corpse Talk, Bejuba! Entertainment’s The Polos and 9 Story Distribution International’s Rosie’s Rules. Corpse Talk. Commissioner: YouTube. Producer: Tiger...
Paramount+ Orders More Transformers: EarthSpark
Paramount+ has renewed Transformers: EarthSpark for a second season ahead of season one’s return on March 3. The second season will continue to follow the Malto family and the first Earth-born Transformers, the Terrans, on high-stakes adventures. The series debuted its first ten episodes in November 2022 and is set to return with eight more in March.
APC Kids to Rep Jade Armor
APC Kids is on board to distribute the action-adventure comedy series Jade Armor worldwide, excluding the Americas and China. Produced by TeamTO with France Télévisions, the 26×26-minute series stars a strong, “kung-fun-loving” female central character. The show is aimed at a 6- to 10-year-old audience.
TV Kids Festival Agenda Digital Edition Now Available
In this digital edition of the festival agenda, you will find the full daily program and speaker biographies. The TV Kids Festival is a FREE event focused on the major trends in the children’s media business today. Register here.
Surviving Summer Season Two Production Begins
The Australian teen drama Surviving Summer has begun production on its second season, with ZDF Studios again on board as co-producer and international distributor. Season two of the Netflix series, originally created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston, will follow Summer Torres as she returns to Shorehaven and stuns her Aussie friends with her newfound surfing skills. As she pursues her surfing dream, she’ll have to deal with romance, a mysterious new coach and a rival surfer determined to take her down.
All3Media International Closes Deal with MultiChoice
All3Media International has closed a deal with African pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice that sees its flagship channel M-Net acquire a package of over 40 hours of content. Among the titles coming to M-Net is the non-scripted series Highlife, Optomen Television’s reality series that follows a generation of young, influential, trailblazing West African Brits living in London. It celebrates Black British culture and presents an engaging look into each individual’s story.
Prime Video Revives Nuit Blanche for Season Two
Prime Video Canada has partnered with Corus Entertainment’s Séries Plus to revive Nuit Blanche for a second season, which will be produced by Québec’s Pixcom. Season two will continue to follow the Hébert family across two time frames: one in the present as they investigate the murder of their matriarch and one in the 1980s. Actress and singer France Castel will reprise her role as LouLou Hébert.
Jetpack Picks Up The Singalings
Snipple Originals has revealed a brand-new 2D preschool musical comedy, The Singalings, which will be distributed by Jetpack Distribution. The show has been acquired by Sky and is set to air later this year on the new Sky Kids linear TV channel and on-demand. Jetpack picked up the worldwide rights for the series outside of the U.K.
Sophie “Kido” Prigent Joins HARI
HARI has tapped Jetpack Distribution alum Sophie “Kido” Prigent as head of sales. At Jetpack, Prigent was global head of sales. Prior to this, she was territory manager at DHX Media (now WildBrain) and began her career in the kids’ industry with Cookie Jar, where she remained until it was acquired by DHX.
Media Ranch Picks Up Pair of New Korean Formats
Media Ranch has taken on representation for Wonwoo Park’s shingle DiTurn on two new formats: Round Table and Love Maze. Round Table is a singing game-show format created by Park that was a hit in Korea on KBS 2. Love Maze, co-created by Park and Something Special CEO Jin Woo Hwang, is a matchmaking game show where an elaborate maze stands in the way of two people falling in love.
Mattel & Minecraft Launch Camp Enderwood Map
Mattel and Minecraft have launched the new Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood map, featuring new mini games and characters. Available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace, the map allows visitors to try marshmallow roasting, horseback riding, archery, disco dancing, a scavenger hunt and more. Mattel will also release action figure packs with exclusive in-game items accessed via codes.
TV Kids Festival Preview
As physical events triumphantly returned in 2022, we wondered about the health and viability of our own virtual festivals. As a team, we had to sit down and think about the role these events, which we started as a new way to stay in touch with the content community at a time when travel was a nightmare, would serve now that everyone was ready, and eager, to get back on a plane.
Anton Taps Fremantle Alums for TV Production Expansion
Anton has hired Fremantle alums Sangeeta Desai and Sarah Doole to drive forward its expansion plans and launch a fully-fledged TV production arm. Desai and Doole worked closely at Fremantle to build its scripted credentials and now will form the senior management structure of the new arm. Sitting on the Anton board, Desai will spearhead the new business unit, overseeing strategy, operations and business development. Doole will shape Anton’s content plans as creative director.
