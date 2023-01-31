ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

 4 days ago

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery ® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword . The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.

This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

