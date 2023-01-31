ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mg8Am_0kXlONVq00

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr.

A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

Teen driving over 100 mph on the wrong side of the road: ‘I was going to Stripes’

The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, said the Texas Lottery Commission.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

La Porte resident wins $1 million from lotto scratch ticket

AUSTIN (KIAH) – A La Porte resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The ticket was purchased in Pharr, Texas. The winner has requested to remain anonymous. This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be...
LA PORTE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
LA PORTE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local breweries set to launch new black IPA beer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Rio Grande Valley breweries recently met at the Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), to discuss a brand new black IPA, called Black Hawk. 5X5 Brewing Co., which operates a public taproom inside the CEED building, Howling Rabbits Brewery, which is about to open in McAllen, and Pluton Brewing […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
EDINBURG, TX
C. Heslop

Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers

Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Clever Texas Citrus Fiesta dresses feature splashes of lemon, lime and more

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you look close, you’ll notice there’s more to these dresses than bold color. The annual Texas Citrus Fiesta in Mission features many young Rio Grande Valley girls in their big, bright and beautiful citrus-themed dresses–creatively crafted to honor citrus, limes, grapes and more. Robert Rivera, office manager at Texas Citrus […]
MISSION, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
HOUSTON, TX
tejanonation.net

Los Fantasmas del Valle searching for next accordionist

MERCEDES, TX — Los Fantasmas del Valle are no strangers on the block to the Conjunto music scene. For over 58 years Hector Barron Sr., bass player, primera voz and founder of the group from Mercedes, Texas, has given music fans from all over Texas and the United States countless reasons to love their music with a distinct sound and style, and of course that unique accordion sound that only the Fantasmas can bring.
MERCEDES, TX
WFAA

Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend. “I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”. The Hall-of-Famer had...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Starbucks to open first location in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is opening its first Starbucks coffee shop location this year. ValleyCentral spoke with a Starbucks spokesperson about the city’s first café location. “We are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location on South...
SAN BENITO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy