Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Canadian Groundhog Found Dead Hours Before Prediction Ceremony
In what can only be interpreted as a grim portent of things to come, the Canadian rodent tasked with predicting the weather on Groundhog Day was found dead on Thursday, only hours before his ceremony was set to take place. A morbid pall was suddenly cast over the event in Val-d’Espoir, Quebec, when organizers announced “the death of Fred” nearly an hour into the day’s festivities. Fred—full name Fred la Marmotte—showed “no vital signs” when organizers went to wake him from hibernation for the tradition, organizer Roberto Blondin said. The beloved furry fellow is believed to have died in his sleep sometime in December. He was nine years old, an ancient age for a groundhog to reach. Apparently determined to go on with the show, Blondin then announced that Fred would have loved nothing more than to have a human child to take his place and make a prediction. A child wearing a groundhog hat was called to the stage and handed a groundhog plushie, after which they proclaimed they could see their shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter. Meanwhile, one of Fred la Marmotte’s own children is expected to take up his father’s mantle next year.
Daily Beast
TikTok Is Freaking Out About Hotel Bathtubs—Just How Gross Are They?
Social media is flooded with beautiful hotel bathtubs. With views overlooking the city, or in the heart of the jungle, or even filled with flowers in Bali, it’s easy to get swept up in bathtub wanderlust. And while I often fall victim to these images, one thing always pulls me back to reality: the idea that these tubs, while beautiful, are likely disgusting.
Daily Beast
Viral ‘Sushi Terrorism’ Videos Spark Outrage in Japan
A truly gross string of videos showing “sushi terrorism” incidents circulating on social media have sparked public outcry and a reported police investigation in Japan. The videos involve customers in “kaitenzushi” or “conveyor belt sushi” restaurants pranking other diners by tampering with dishes and then putting them back on the belt for unsuspecting victims to consume. In one clip, a prankster appears to lick his finger and then touch pieces of sushi as they pass by his table. He also licks the open top of a bottle of soy sauce and the rim of a teacup, which are then put back on a shelf. The clip, which was recorded in a branch of the Sushiro restaurant chain, caused the company’s stocks to plummet almost 5 percent on Tuesday. Other clips filmed at other chains show pranksters secretly putting wasabi in passing sushi.
Daily Beast
Australia Dumps King Charles From Iconic $5 Note
Australia has dumped King Charles from its iconic $5 banknote, the only note of its kind in the country to feature a member of the monarch. A decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was announced Wednesday, saying it decided instead to update the note “to feature a new design that honors the culture and history of the First Australians. This new design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” The iconic note has featured the face of the monarch on one of its sides for decades, with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II first appearing in July 1992 after celebrating the 40th anniversary of her accession. The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian Parliament. The news comes despite the RBA announcing after the Queen’s death that it intended to feature Charles, with its latest statement saying the decision to change was in consultation with the federal government, “which supports this change.” The RBA said it could take several years until the redesigned note is in circulation and needs to consult with First Australians on an appropriate design. There was no word from Buckingham Palace on the King’s reaction at time of publishing.
Daily Beast
How to See the ‘Green Comet’ Soar Across the Sky
A dazzling green comet is stopping by Earth to say hello on its roundtrip orbit around the sun—giving stargazers a chance to see it in all its glory. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will be making its closest approach on Feb. 2, offering some of the best chances to spot it in the sky with your naked eye (though you’ll have a much better chance with a pair of binoculars or a telescope). To see it, simply look towards the northern hemisphere at night near the North Star and parallel to the constellation Ursa Major.
Daily Beast
Is Tinned Fish the New Caviar? TikTok Seems to Think So
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Until two years ago, my experience with tinned fish was limited to canned tuna and sardines; the kind used for foot-long fast food subs and cartoon turtle’s pizza toppings. I certainly would never have never considered canned seafood a charcuterie board staple, nor would I ever pop open a can of fish to serve on a date. But in 2022, my thoughts on tinned fish turned the tide. One of my cats got sick, and, to help her regain a few pounds, I opened a press sample of canned salmon in olive oil and spices from the then-emerging brand, Fishwife. After giving a bit of the cured salmon to my cat, I noticed that aside from the chic packaging, this fish didn’t look or smell like your average tinned seafood, so I decided to try some myself. It was so rich and flavorful that I honestly regretted not saving the entire can for myself (sorry, Tygr!).
Comments / 0