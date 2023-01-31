Read full article on original website
Garden State Equality Stands with Trenton Council member Jennifer Williams
New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ rights organization stands firm with NJ’s first transgender city council member in the face of a last court challenge. Garden State Equality issued the following statement (below) on the latest court challenge of Trenton City Council member Jennifer Williams’ election victory. Ms. Williams took the oath of office on January 1 after multiple run-off victories followed by multiple court challenged to her narrow victory.
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
insidernj.com
Latina Leaders: Democrats have a ‘Terrible Record’ When it Comes to Recruiting Latinas
After the twelve and a half years that she served, New Jersey hasn’t had any other female executive leading the people, affirms Wilda Díaz, the former Mayor of Perth Amboy, who lost reelection for a fourth term in 2020. The first female Mayor of Perth Amboy and the first Latina Mayor of New Jersey, Diaz (pictured, above) said she believes the state needs more Latina officials because the Latina community is underrepresented, and without the representation, “there is no way the leaders would hear the wishes and needs of our communities.”
insidernj.com
Cirillo Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of West New York
Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo on Friday night formally announced his intention to run for mayor of West New York along with running mates Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, longtime residents Hiram Gonzalez and Walter Lopez. Their slogan?. West New York Forward. Cirillo and his running mates will kick-off...
insidernj.com
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
insidernj.com
Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga
“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward
The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
insidernj.com
FBI ‘Involved’ in Investigation of Councilwoman Dwumfour Murder
FROM ABC NEWS: A team of investigators is looking into every aspect of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s life – personal, professional, religious – as they search for her killer. The FBI is now “involved” in the investigation, which includes Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office....
insidernj.com
Sayreville Councilwoman Killed
From ABC News: Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville was shot and killed on Wednesday night. At around 7:22 p.m., Ms. Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Her Nissan SUV was towed from outside her townhouse off Points of Wood Drive. Officials say it...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Princeton University
Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies
Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
insidernj.com
The Guy in the Purple Bong Suit
MADISON – The guy in the purple bong suit brought along a guitar and entertained – if that’s the right term – the council with song. Then there was a masked man in a wheelchair. That was Edward “Lefty” Grimes, the CEO of Sativa Cross, a...
insidernj.com
Flemington Councilman Busted for Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute
Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced today that a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Borough Police Department led to the arrest of an elected member of the Flemington Borough Town Council on charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
Manchester PD condemns hateful comments after Facebook post thanking Jewish business owner
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Manchester Police Department expressed disappointment and frustration over public comments made on Facebook after publishing photos from the department’s most recent “Coffee with a Cop” event. The event was hosted by Toast Cafe owner Yehuda Fryer. “The Manchester Township Police Department wholeheartedly disagrees and condemns any of the hateful and antisemitic comments made under this post,” the department said. “The First Amendment protects hate speech from government censorship, so it is on you, the commenter, to publicly post these antisemitic comments for everyone to see.” The department thanks Mr. Fryer and Toast Cafe for hosting The post Manchester PD condemns hateful comments after Facebook post thanking Jewish business owner appeared first on Shore News Network.
