ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip sets record with $814 million gaming win; Nevada tops $1 billion for 22 months straight

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGEEI_0kXlNlXN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strip casinos set a new record in December and fueled Nevada to its 22nd-straight gaming win of more than a billion dollars.

The casinos on the Strip won more than $814 million — about 62% of the overall $1.3 billion gaming win reported Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Strip win for December was 25.1% higher than November, and above the previous record of $793 million from July 2021, when the state hit the all-time record gaming win of $1.359 billion.

Overall, December was Nevada’s fifth-highest gaming win ever. The state has collected $66,719,482 in tax revenues (percentage fees) so far in January, down about 14% since December’s big win — but with still one day left in January.

LAST MONTH: Nevada casinos win more than $1 billion for 21st straight month

Comparisons to last year show the statewide gaming win increased 14.3% over December 2021 — a month that saw a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases happening as the omicron variant spread rapidly through the population.

Comparing this December to December 2021, off-Strip casinos brought in $136.8 million, just above last year’s win of $136.2 million. But other parts of the state saw big increases, with Sparks (an increase of 24.4%), Wendover (20.1%) and Mesquite (11.4%) posting the highest percentage gains. Casinos in South Lake Tahoe saw a big decrease (15.7%), along with the Boulder Strip (8.0%) and downtown Las Vegas (6.9%).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the Nevada Current reported earlier this week, in a month, on March 2, a state economic development agency is scheduled to vote on giving Tesla new, additional tax breaks. Under Nevada economic development law, the agency may have no choice but to approve the “abatements.” And then a state where education, health, transit and […] The post The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race

The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

From Beverly Hills To Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She brings her Southern Charm to Beverly Hills, says “Bless Your Heart” but in the most fashionable way. Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joins Jillian Lopez in studio to talk about her “Sutton” boutique and Real Housewives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy