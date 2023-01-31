Las Vegas Strip sets record with $814 million gaming win; Nevada tops $1 billion for 22 months straight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strip casinos set a new record in December and fueled Nevada to its 22nd-straight gaming win of more than a billion dollars.
The casinos on the Strip won more than $814 million — about 62% of the overall $1.3 billion gaming win reported Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The Strip win for December was 25.1% higher than November, and above the previous record of $793 million from July 2021, when the state hit the all-time record gaming win of $1.359 billion.
Overall, December was Nevada's fifth-highest gaming win ever. The state has collected $66,719,482 in tax revenues (percentage fees) so far in January, down about 14% since December's big win — but with still one day left in January.
Comparisons to last year show the statewide gaming win increased 14.3% over December 2021 — a month that saw a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases happening as the omicron variant spread rapidly through the population.
Comparing this December to December 2021, off-Strip casinos brought in $136.8 million, just above last year's win of $136.2 million. But other parts of the state saw big increases, with Sparks (an increase of 24.4%), Wendover (20.1%) and Mesquite (11.4%) posting the highest percentage gains. Casinos in South Lake Tahoe saw a big decrease (15.7%), along with the Boulder Strip (8.0%) and downtown Las Vegas (6.9%).
