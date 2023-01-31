ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati’s 2023 football schedule released for first Big 12 season

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1242hU_0kXlNMfK00

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats are getting ready for one of its biggest seasons in program history and they now know its exact schedule.

The 2023 schedule for the Big 12 conference was announced Tuesday afternoon with the likes of Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU included for the first time in the expanded conference.

After starting the season with three straight non-conference games, the Bearcats inaugural conference game as a Big 12 team will be against powerhouse Oklahoma at Nippert Stadium. While the date of Sept. 23 is set a stone, a kickoff time has not been announced.

Ohio State women drop eight places in AP poll after three consecutive losses

Cincy will also face all three of its new fellow members in 2023 with a special Friday night game on Sept. 30 at BYU, a Nov. 4 home match against UCF and a road trip to Houston on Nov. 11. The regular season will end at home for the Bearcats as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 25.

Among the teams the Bearcats avoid in its first Big 12 season are the reigning conference champions Kansas State and the reigning national runners-up TCU. The Horned Frogs lost the Big 12 title game to the Wildcats last season but still were awarded the three-seed in the College Football Playoff. After beating Michigan in a thrilling semifinal, TCU was stomped 65-7 by Georgia in the championship game.

The Bearcats ended its final year in the American Athletic Conference with a 9-4 record along with a Fenway Bowl loss to Louisville. 2023 will also be the first season for new head coach Scott Satterfield, who replaces new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati opens its season on Sept. 2 against Eastern Kentucky at Nippert Stadium.

2023 Cincinnati football schedule

DATE OPPONENT
Sept. 2 Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 9 at. Pittsburgh
Sept. 16 Miami (OH)
Sept. 23 Oklahoma
Sept. 29 at. BYU
Oct. 14 Iowa State
Oct. 21 Baylor
Oct. 28 at. Oklahoma State
Nov. 4 UCF
Nov. 11 at. Houston
Nov. 18 at. West Virginia
Nov. 25 Kansas
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State

For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Menacing charge against Bengals’ Mixon dismissed

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The aggravated menacing charge filed Thursday against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed, according to Hamilton County court records. Mixon had been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21, telling her, “You should be popped...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records. Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and telling her, “You should be popped...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
CINCINNATI, OH
kevinmcsports.com

PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier

Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dayton snack company Mikesell’s announces closure after more than 100 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mikesell’s, the beloved snack food company based in Dayton, Ohio, has announced it will be closing after more than 100 years in business. In a statement, Luke Mapp, President of Mikesell’s, thanked the community, consumers, and partners for their support over the past 112 years. “Our family will long remember the fan love, the friendships, and the wins along the way the most,” he said.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage

The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest warrant issued for Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Court documents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records. The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Everything you need to know about ‘Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week’

Can’t stand the wait until this summer’s Cincinnati Burger Week? Look no further, as another food week is coming soon to satiate your burger craving. Every year since 2015, CityBeat has hosted its annual Cincinnati Burger Week, showcasing some of the city’s most intuitive and tasty hamburgers from an array of vendors across the Queen City.
CINCINNATI, OH
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy