ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee firefighters rescue dog from house fire on Sitnik Avenue

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nm73_0kXlNFUF00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Fire Department put out a house fire on Sitnik Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Chicopee Fire said a dog was rescued from one of the apartments and was returned to its family.

DA to release evidence in Brimfield’s Holly Piirainen homicide case

Fairview Avenue was closed by the department near the area of Sitnik Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the fire. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Fairview Avenue is now open to drivers. Our 22News crew could see heavy fire damage to the attic and roof of the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGHmX_0kXlNFUF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3au00X_0kXlNFUF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVndo_0kXlNFUF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Le6Mt_0kXlNFUF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiCKc_0kXlNFUF00

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Early morning fire damages home, destroys garage in Ware

Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a home at 26 Smith Ave. in Ware early Thursday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. and the first arriving firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames which were lapping at the side of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief James Martinez said.
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
SOUTHWICK, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee rallies to support Garcia family after major fire destroys home

CHICOPEE, Mass. - Chicopee and surrounding communities are coming together to support Nick Garcia and his family after a fire on Tuesday afternoon left significant damage to their home. What You Need To Know. On Tuesday, a two family home on Sitnik Avenue in Chicopee took massive damage due to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy