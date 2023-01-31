Chicopee firefighters rescue dog from house fire on Sitnik Avenue

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Fire Department put out a house fire on Sitnik Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Chicopee Fire said a dog was rescued from one of the apartments and was returned to its family.

Fairview Avenue was closed by the department near the area of Sitnik Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the fire. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Fairview Avenue is now open to drivers. Our 22News crew could see heavy fire damage to the attic and roof of the building.











No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

