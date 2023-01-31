Read full article on original website
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
Dawson Knox Lost His Wallet, And Guess Who Found It?
You can’t even tell me that’s not true after you hear this story. As you might already know, some of the Bills players are in Las Vegas, NV to get ready for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. Josh Allen is no longer planning...
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
This Buffalo Bill Claims To Have The “Best Legs” In The NFL
We've heard of athletes bragging about all kinds of physical attributes. But this one might be a first from one of our own Buffalo Bills. How many times have you heard an athlete say they were the biggest, or the fastest. Maybe they brag that they have the "biggest arm" because they can throw the ball the furthest. Or a wide receiver says they have the "best hands" because they can catch everything that comes their way.
Tom Brady Gives Love to Bills QB Josh Allen on Retirement Day
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement from professional football. It comes exactly one year to the day of when his first retirement was announcement. Brady holds the top spot on nearly every major statistical category for NFL quarterbacks, including seven Super Bowl victories and...
The Bills Should Not Draft This Position in Round One in 2023
The Buffalo Bills are already diving head first into preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft. Staff is down at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, which features some of the best college prospects who are eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in late February, before Pro Days at colleges in March and April, leading up to the draft at the end of April.
Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff
The Buffalo Bills have scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they try to evaluate the senior players who will be entering the NFL Draft this year. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at the end of February and then free agency starts...
Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Deletes His Instagram Photos
The Buffalo Bills had the second best offense in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, in terms of yards per game. The only offense they trailed were the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that ranking, fans and media became frustrated in the offense after the bye week. From November to the end of the season, the Bills had some question marks in play calling and whether or not they had enough weapons in the passing game.
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
Here Are the Odds That Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement, Again
Many people woke up to a surprise or perhaps it shouldn't even be a surprise to us. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League. It comes exactly one year after Brady announced his first retirement from professional football, which lasted just several weeks, before he came back to the NFL.
