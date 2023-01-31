The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership will host the Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy at Monona Terrace on Wednesday, Feb. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m. Over one third of Wisconsin students are unable to read at grade level leading to short term and long-term challenges for students. The Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy is bringing together four leaders in child literacy — Emily Hanford, Dr. Kymyona Burk, Donna Hejtmanek, and Mark Seidenberg — to speak on various barriers and approaches to implementing early literacy for the children of Wisconsin.

