On jobs and economic growth, state lawmakers share interest in what works
Based on what the average citizen might read or hear, many people may expect the Wisconsin Legislature’s return to work in the Capitol to be dominated by partisan wrangling — whether such friction is necessary or not. While plenty of issues can sharply divide Democrats and Republicans, there...
UW study focuses on making Alzheimer’s research more inclusive
A study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking to recruit more Black participants to ensure Alzheimer’s research is inclusive of all people, according to a report from Channel3000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s disease. However,...
Thompson Center announces Summit on Early Literacy
The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership will host the Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy at Monona Terrace on Wednesday, Feb. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m. Over one third of Wisconsin students are unable to read at grade level leading to short term and long-term challenges for students. The Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy is bringing together four leaders in child literacy — Emily Hanford, Dr. Kymyona Burk, Donna Hejtmanek, and Mark Seidenberg — to speak on various barriers and approaches to implementing early literacy for the children of Wisconsin.
UW Credit Union robbed for 2nd time in a week
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at a UW Credit Union branch on the city’s north side, according to a statement. The UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This is the second time in a week the credit union has been targeted. It was also robbed on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 9:56 a.m.
Porchlight in need of men’s coat donations amid cold weather
With the recent dangerously cold temperatures, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and above, according to a report from Channel3000. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, one of the highest numbers Porchlight has seen this...
