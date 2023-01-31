Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale

Read full article on original website
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed
CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab."Somehow the atrium was able to support the 10,000 pounds and that piece of concrete barrier is...
universalhub.com
Alewife station shut after driver slams into garage wall, dislodging slab that sent large window panes hurtling into the passenger area
The MBTA reports Alewife station is closed "due to an auto accident with the building structure." The Cambridge Fire Department reports the driver of a car on the top garage level slammed into a wall - intentionally, Transit Police say. The department adds one person was injured. The Honda Civic...
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
O’Grady said she sold some of her clothing and collected donations to raise money for the supplies. In total, she was able to purchase close to $800 worth of items to give out.
Watertown News
Gore Place’s New Home for Sheep Being Built With Historic Method
A new building going up at the farm at Gore Place will provide a new home for the flock of sheep at the historic estate, but it will also embody the architecture of the 19th Century, when the home and farm were built. The beam and post method is being...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts
The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
universalhub.com
Fire in East Boston triple decker
Boston firefighters responded to 43 Cottage St. around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that spread through the walls of the triple decker. The Boston Fire Department reports 12 residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
country1025.com
Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston
Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
universalhub.com
Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps
MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
universalhub.com
Lights, camera, copter action at Fenway Park
A copter and workers are hard today taking down old lights and putting up new ones at Fenway Park, as Ng shows us.
Firefighters battle flames, frigid temps, in East Boston blaze
Crews battled more than just flames at an East Boston residence Friday afternoon.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
