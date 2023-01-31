ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale

universalhub.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
KINGSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed

CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab."Somehow the atrium was able to support the 10,000 pounds and that piece of concrete barrier is...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle house fire in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
ABINGTON, MA
high-profile.com

Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development

Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts

The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
WATERTOWN, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Fire in East Boston triple decker

Boston firefighters responded to 43 Cottage St. around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that spread through the walls of the triple decker. The Boston Fire Department reports 12 residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston

Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps

MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy