Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
WATCH: Son’s Video Destroys Murdaugh Alibi, Prosecutors Say
South Carolina jurors on Wednesday watched the last video that Paul Murdaugh made before he was killed—a crucial piece of information that prosecutors say destroys his father’s alibi for the slaying. Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has claimed he was nowhere near the dog kennels where Paul and his...
Daily Beast
Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?
Over the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it. Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old...
Daily Beast
GOP Rep. Responsible for AR-15 Pins Permeating Capitol Reveals Himself
The man responsible for handing out pins in the shape of assault weapons that have been adopted by right-wing Republicans in Congress has revealed himself—as clashes between the political parties grow over the controversial accessory. Earlier this week, the pins appeared on the lapels of Rep. George Santos (R-NY)...
Daily Beast
FBI Investigates George Santos’ Alleged GoFundMe Dog Scam, Report Says
Federal agents reached out to a Navy veteran who claimed Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the House’s favorite huckster freshman, defrauded him out of thousands raised for his dying service dog in 2016, according to Politico. The veteran, Richard Osthoff, told the outlet he gave two FBI agents a number of text messages he’d exchanged with Santos in 2016 after they contacted him. “I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs,” he said. “I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.” Osthoff’s claims were first reported by Patch earlier this month, adding to the weight of consecutive scandals threatening to engulf Santos, causing him to recuse himself from his committee appointments this week. The Navy veteran told Patch that he had been homeless and jobless more than seven years ago when Santos, presenting himself as one George Devolder, stepped in with a promise to help with a GoFundMe for his dog, Sapphire, who needed life-saving surgery. Santos, who has denied any knowledge or involvement in the scheme, eventually drained the fundraiser’s coffers and disappeared, Osthoff said. Sapphire died several months later.
Daily Beast
How ‘Poker Face’ Pulled Off the Epic Fight With…Nursing Home Ladies
Poker Face is already reinventing itself, just five episodes in. In the most recent episode of Rian Johnson’s Columbo-inspired mystery romp, amateur sleuth Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) encounters likable murderers for the first time on her cross-country journey: two elderly women, former activists, living in a retirement community. In...
Daily Beast
TikTok Is Freaking Out About Hotel Bathtubs—Just How Gross Are They?
Social media is flooded with beautiful hotel bathtubs. With views overlooking the city, or in the heart of the jungle, or even filled with flowers in Bali, it’s easy to get swept up in bathtub wanderlust. And while I often fall victim to these images, one thing always pulls me back to reality: the idea that these tubs, while beautiful, are likely disgusting.
Daily Beast
Cops Find Bodies of Missing Detroit Rapper, 2 Friends
The bodies of an aspiring rapper and two friends were found in an apartment building in Highland Park, an enclave of Detroit, putting an end to a nearly two-week-long search for the trio, two police sources told The Detroit News on Thursday. Armani Kelly, 27, and his friends Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen since the evening of Jan. 21, shortly after a performance they were meant to give was canceled. Armani had picked up Givens and Wicker on the way to a different gig, police said, before they vanished. Earlier on Thursday, the Warren Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested after he was found to be in possession of Armani’s vehicle. The car’s license plate was missing, investigators said. Warren is roughly 20 miles away from Detroit, and it was unclear if the teenager led authorities to the bodies. “I don’t know who to trust, I don’t know who to believe,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, had told The Detroit Free Press shortly before the discovery of the bodies. “But I’m not going to stop.”
Comments / 0